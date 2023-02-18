Aptamil Organic Banana & Strawberry Porridge 180G

Lovely
This is a great breakfast cereal. It's easy to make and has a lovely flavour.
Great flavour
My toddler loves this flavour and it's so easy to prepare.
Convenient and quick
Purchased as part of a promotion. Easy to prepare, quick and simple instructions. My baby didnt really take to it so I wouldnt purchase again.
Fantastic
It is a really fantastic product. Really easy to make it! Taste good amd you can save time. I bought it in an offer!
Lovely porridge
Loveky bsby porridge for my littke one to start with
Lovely
Great product and my little one really enjoys it!
Smooth
My 6 month old baby loves it. I like that it says mix it with milk, unlike some others. He really loves this flavour. He sleeps through the night after having his aptamil, so very happy he is sleeping through the night thanks to this
Yummy yumpstous
I particularly like the texture of this food for my child and it gives me added goodness of 2 fruits which helps to save me money and time. I bought this as part of a promotion and will buy it again when on promo.
Great taste!
Aptameil banan &strwberry porrdge it Easy to prepare, when baby is hungry, my baby loves this porridge , this product was bought as part of a promotion, and I will recommend this to all mums and dads.
Tasty
My little one does enjoy this. It is very easy to make and it has a good flavour. I do sometimes try a spoon or two!