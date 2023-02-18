We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aptamil Organic Banana & Strawberry Porridge 180G

Product Description

  • Organic banana and strawberry multigrain porridge with added vitamin B1.
  • If you want to find out more about our recipes, please go to www.aptaclub.co.uk
  • No added sugar or salt*
  • * No added sugar or salt. Contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only.
  • Our Organic Range Has Been Crafted with Care
  • We have made this organic recipe with the planet in mind. Our wholegrains are grown in line with organic standards. From the sourcing of our ingredients to partnering with our farmers, quality is our highest priority.
  • A parent cares about every detail and so do we.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Contents may settle in transit.
  • EU Organic - FR-BIO-01, EU/non-EU Agriculture
  • Organic
  • Just Add Milk
  • With Natural Ingredients & Vitamin B1
  • No Preservatives
  • Smooth Texture
  • Pack size: 180G
  • No Added Sugar or Salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Milled Cereals (93.99%) (Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Wholegrain Oat Flour, Organic Wholegrain Wheat Flour, Organic Wholegrain Rye Flour), Organic Banana Flakes (4%), Organic Strawberry Powder (2%), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Soy, Milk For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Please store this product in a cool dry place (not in the fridge) and once opened use within 28 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparing your baby's feed:
  • Using a clean bowl and feeding spoon...
  • Mix 1 spoonful of cereal with...
  • 3 spoonfuls of your baby's usual milk.
  • If serving warm, check temperature before feeding.
  • As your baby's appetite grows, use a larger spoon to make a bigger serving. This is only a guide, if you want to alter the consistency, add more or less milk as required.
  • Let your little one's appetite lead the way.
  • Carefully observe your baby; they will let you know when they have had enough.
  • Approximately twenty 9.1g portions in this pack

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • Do not leave your baby alone whilst feeding.
  • Remember to clean your baby's teeth, especially before bedtime.

Name and address

  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • White Horse Business Park,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,

  • Quality guarantee
  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Call on our expertise
  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • White Horse Business Park,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • UK 0800 996 1000
  • www.aptaclub.co.uk
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g dry productper portion^1Units%LRV† per portion
Energy 1677414kJ
-39698kcal
Fat 2.83.2g
of which saturates 0.51.3g
Carbohydrate 75.914.4g
of which sugars* 5.57.9g
Fibre 8.91.4g
Protein 12.42.4g
Salt*0.010.06g
Thiamin (B1) 0.870.12mg24 %
Vitamins----
^1 Based on a 9.1g serving of cereal made with 90.9ml of Aptamil Follow on Milk, as part of a varied, balanced diet----
* No added sugar or salt. Contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only----
† LRV (Labelling Reference Value) is a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day to meet the requirements of infants and young children----

Safety information

Do not leave your baby alone whilst feeding. Remember to clean your baby's teeth, especially before bedtime.

Lovely

5 stars

This is a great breakfast cereal. It's easy to make and has a lovely flavour.

Great flavour

5 stars

My toddler loves this flavour and it's so easy to prepare.

Convenient and quick

3 stars

Purchased as part of a promotion. Easy to prepare, quick and simple instructions. My baby didnt really take to it so I wouldnt purchase again.

Fantastic

5 stars

It is a really fantastic product. Really easy to make it! Taste good amd you can save time. I bought it in an offer!

Lovely porridge

5 stars

Loveky bsby porridge for my littke one to start with

Lovely

5 stars

Great product and my little one really enjoys it!

Smooth

5 stars

My 6 month old baby loves it. I like that it says mix it with milk, unlike some others. He really loves this flavour. He sleeps through the night after having his aptamil, so very happy he is sleeping through the night thanks to this

Yummy yumpstous

5 stars

I particularly like the texture of this food for my child and it gives me added goodness of 2 fruits which helps to save me money and time. I bought this as part of a promotion and will buy it again when on promo.

Great taste!

5 stars

Aptameil banan &strwberry porrdge it Easy to prepare, when baby is hungry, my baby loves this porridge , this product was bought as part of a promotion, and I will recommend this to all mums and dads.

Tasty

5 stars

My little one does enjoy this. It is very easy to make and it has a good flavour. I do sometimes try a spoon or two!

