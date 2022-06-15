Tesco Finest King Prawn Linguine 400G

Not bad but could do with more prawns - on had 5
It’s delicious, little spicy. Only one thing- is just 4 prawns in this dish.
I really enjoyed it. Very tasty. Plump prawns. Excellent
Should be renamed " find the shrimp "
Sauce had a good taste not many shrimps.
My favourite ready meal from Tesco. Very tasty and nicely filling.
Too spicy and tough prawns
I’m giving this a 2 because it’s wayyyyyy toooo spicy ! Prawns are really hard. My kids wouldn’t be able to eat this should I want to give them it for quickness.
Thoroughly enjoyed by my husband.
Taste on a plate
It was delicious. My husband had it for his dinner and he said that it was really tasty. Tesco finest ready meals are so easy to serve up when there isn't time to cook.
Just very nice
This was very tasty really good would buy again
