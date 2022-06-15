We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest King Prawn Linguine 400G

3.9(29)Write a review
Tesco Finest King Prawn Linguine 400G
£ 4.00
£10.00/kg
Clubcard Price

Each pack

Energy
1670kJ
396kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
8.7g

low

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.3g

low

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.70g

medium

28%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 440kJ / 104kcal

Product Description

  • Linguine pasta with a tomato sauce topped with king prawns.
  • To complement the delicate sweet flavour of the prawns, our chefs have created a rich tomato sauce using SunBlush® tomatoes. The sauce is finished with chilli and lemon zest giving the dish some subtle heat and a balanced flavour. Sweet & succulent king prawns in a spiced tomato sauce, with linguine. Our Finest Ready Meals are made with the best quality ingredients. Enjoy as a microwave meal for your convenience.
  • Sweet and succulent king prawns in a rich tomato and chilli sauce finished with lemon zest for a delicate citrus flavour.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Tomato, King Prawn (Crustacean) (12%), Water, Garlic Purée, SunBlush® Tomato, Olive Oil, Tomato Concentrate, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Parsley, Sugar, Salt, Red Chilli, Lemon Zest, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Black Pepper, Oregano, Garlic, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Total Time
800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
800W / 900W 2 mins.
Peel back film lid, stir product and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further
800W 2 mins / 900W 1 min 30 secs
Allow to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Total Time
800W 8 mins / 900W 7 mins
Heat on full power.
800W / 900W 4 mins.
Peel back film lid, stir product and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further
800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins.
Allow to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Not suitable for oven heating.
  • Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using prawns farmed in Honduras and Thailand.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (380g**)
Energy440kJ / 104kcal1670kJ / 396kcal
Fat2.3g8.7g
Saturates0.4g1.5g
Carbohydrate14.7g55.9g
Sugars2.7g10.3g
Fibre1.8g6.8g
Protein5.3g20.1g
Salt0.45g1.70g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 380g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

29 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Not bad but could do with more prawns - on had 5

3 stars

Not bad but could do with more prawns - on had 5

It’s delicious, little spicy. Only one thing- is j

4 stars

It’s delicious, little spicy. Only one thing- is just 4 prawns in this dish.

Excellent

5 stars

I really enjoyed it. Very tasty. Plump prawns. Excellent

Should be renamed " find the shrimp "

4 stars

Sauce had a good taste not many shrimps.

My favourite ready meal from Tesco. Very tasty and

5 stars

My favourite ready meal from Tesco. Very tasty and nicely filling.

Too spicy and tough prawns

2 stars

I’m giving this a 2 because it’s wayyyyyy toooo spicy ! Prawns are really hard. My kids wouldn’t be able to eat this should I want to give them it for quickness.

Thoroughly enjoyed by my husband.

5 stars

Thoroughly enjoyed by my husband.

Taste on a plate

5 stars

It was delicious. My husband had it for his dinner and he said that it was really tasty. Tesco finest ready meals are so easy to serve up when there isn't time to cook.

Just very nice

5 stars

Just very nice

This was very tasty really good would buy again

5 stars

This was very tasty really good would buy again

1-10 of 29 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

