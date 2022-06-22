We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jacobs Mini Crunchlets Tangy Cheddar 6X17g

Jacobs Mini Crunchlets Tangy Cheddar 6X17g
£ 1.75
£1.72/100g
Each pack (17g) contains

Energy
323kJ
77kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.3g

-

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

-

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

-

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.4g

-

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Crunchy Mini Cheddars with a Tangy Cheese Flavour
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • New Mini Cheddars Crunchlets are moreishly light, crisp and full of flavour. Oven-baked until golden for a delicate crunch on the outside and lightly puffed inside. The delicious Rich & Tangy Cheddar flavour is baked with real cheese, perfectly nibbly for a fantastic taste sensation.
  • Individual 17g bags containing just 76 kcals per pack, perfect for a light lunchtime snack
  • Jacob's is the number one savoury biscuit brand and has been baking its delicious savoury snacks, packed with flavour and crunch, since 1851.
  • Hello we're Crunchlets!
  • We're the crunchiest member of the mini family!
  • We may be lighter than our mini cheddar cousins, but we sure do pack a loud cheesy punch.
  • In fact, we go just as big on cheese, and even bigger on crunch. Satisfyingly moreish and oh so delicious.
  • ®Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
  • 77 kcal per pack
  • I am never fried!
  • Baked with Real Cheese
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 102G

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Modified Starch, Dried Cheddar Cheese (5%) (Milk), Cheese Flavouring (Milk) [Rice Flour, Natural Flavourings, Dried Buttermilk, Sugar, Salt, Onion, Maltodextrin, Garlic, Paprika, Potassium Chloride, Cayenne Pepper, Acid (Citric Acid), Yeast Extract], Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Emulsifiers (E472e, Sunflower Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Typical number of servings per multipack: 6

Name and address

  • (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
  • (Outside UK): Pladis.
  • (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
  • Postbus 597,
  • 1500EN Zaandam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 08081 449454
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
  • (Outside UK): Pladis Consumer Services.
  • (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
  • Postbus 597,
  • 1500EN Zaandam,
  • The Netherlands.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

17g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack (17g)
Energy (kJ)1900323
(kcal)45377
Fat19.4g3.3g
of which Saturates4.3g0.7g
Carbohydrate59.8g10.2g
of which Sugars3.9g0.7g
Fibre2.7g0.5g
Protein8.5g1.4g
Salt2.2g0.4g
Typical number of servings per multipack: 6--
Very tasty

5 stars

Love them. Very tasty good quality and just the right amount in the packet.

Very moreish

5 stars

Great quality. Im thinking im addicted to these they taste lovely

Tasty snack on the go

5 stars

Yummy cheesy snack on the go - full of flavor

Yummy!

5 stars

These are the most delicious snacks I have bought. They are so 'cheesy', unlike some others and very 'moorish'!

Really tasty recommend them

5 stars

Really tasty recommend them

Tasty

5 stars

Tasty treat

Very tasty and just right to have with a gin and t

5 stars

Very tasty and just right to have with a gin and tonic

I liked them ok but still prefer mini cheddars I o

3 stars

I liked them ok but still prefer mini cheddars I only eat them as a snack.

Something different!

5 stars

We loved these!! Something a little different. Nice and crunchy and we now prefer them to the mini cheddars.

flavour ok, texture NOT.

3 stars

flavour was ok, but texture not good. felt like eating cardboard. Its back to mini cheddars for me.

