Jacobs Mini Crunchlets Tangy Cheddar 6X17g

Very tasty
Love them. Very tasty good quality and just the right amount in the packet.
Very moreish
Great quality. Im thinking im addicted to these they taste lovely
Tasty snack on the go
Yummy cheesy snack on the go - full of flavor
Yummy!
These are the most delicious snacks I have bought. They are so 'cheesy', unlike some others and very 'moorish'!
Really tasty recommend them
Really tasty recommend them
Tasty
Tasty treat
Very tasty and just right to have with a gin and t
Very tasty and just right to have with a gin and tonic
I liked them ok but still prefer mini cheddars I o
I liked them ok but still prefer mini cheddars I only eat them as a snack.
Something different!
We loved these!! Something a little different. Nice and crunchy and we now prefer them to the mini cheddars.
flavour ok, texture NOT.
flavour was ok, but texture not good. felt like eating cardboard. Its back to mini cheddars for me.