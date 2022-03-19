We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lavazza Espresso Ground Coffee 2X250g

4.9(20)Write a review
Product Description

  • Roasted Ground Coffee
  • Origin of Coffee: Non-EU
  • 100% Arabica
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Storage

Best Before: See Date on the Back of PackAfter opening, store in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Name and address

  • Lavazza Coffee (UK) Ltd.,
  • 5th Floor, The Charter Building,
  • Vine Street,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1JG.

Return to

  • For more information on the Lavazza coffee range in the UK please contact:
  • Lavazza Coffee (UK) Ltd.,
  • 5th Floor, The Charter Building,
  • Vine Street,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1JG.
  • Tel: 01985 209 750
  • www.lavazza.fr

Net Contents

2 x 250g ℮

Smooth and delicious tasting coffee!

5 stars

Not a coffee drinker myself, I can’t comment but I bought this for my husband. After going through the reviews thought I’d buy it. My husband was really impressed with it, saying it’s a really smooth drink and has a delicious taste far better than the current coffee he was having. So thumbs up all round!

Coffee wake up

5 stars

Tasty ground coffee with right strength from Italy also value for money in appealing packaging

Doesn't disappoint

5 stars

Lavazza is definitely my go-to brand for coffee. First time trying this one, a real quality coffee. Don’t normally have my coffee black but I ran out of milk yesterday and this still tasted great black. Very smooth and has a great smell.

Nice Italian coffee with full flavour and aroma.

5 stars

Nice Italian coffee with full flavour and aroma. The coffee tasted great.. This is a double pack, hence good value . Recommended!

Great strong coffee! This smelt amazing and tasted

5 stars

Great strong coffee! This smelt amazing and tasted equally great. Nothing quite like a strong quality coffee to wake you up in the morning or to go with a slice of cake.

The coffee is high quality and smooth, however as

4 stars

The coffee is high quality and smooth, however as someone who prefers their coffee to be really strong, I do prefer their Crema e Gusto offering, which has a deeper flavour. If you prefer your coffee on the slightly milder side however, this would be a really good choice

This has a lovely taste that leaves your tongue sw

5 stars

This has a lovely taste that leaves your tongue swirling, it also smells rich

Good value pack

5 stars

Beautiful smooth flavour. The coffee has a strong but smooth flavour, not at all bitter. This was a good value find and I love it!

Great coffee.

5 stars

This Lavazza espresso coffee has great aroma and flavour. A real great tasting coffee. A good rich strong taste but not bitter, one I will buy again and the twin pack makes it good value too.

Perfect strength

5 stars

The perfect strength. A lovely coffee for anytime of day. Not too strong but lovely and rich.

