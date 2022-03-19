Lavazza Espresso Ground Coffee 2X250g

Smooth and delicious tasting coffee!
Not a coffee drinker myself, I can’t comment but I bought this for my husband. After going through the reviews thought I’d buy it. My husband was really impressed with it, saying it’s a really smooth drink and has a delicious taste far better than the current coffee he was having. So thumbs up all round!
Tasty ground coffee with right strength from Italy also value for money in appealing packaging
Lavazza is definitely my go-to brand for coffee. First time trying this one, a real quality coffee. Don’t normally have my coffee black but I ran out of milk yesterday and this still tasted great black. Very smooth and has a great smell.
Nice Italian coffee with full flavour and aroma. The coffee tasted great.. This is a double pack, hence good value . Recommended!
Great strong coffee! This smelt amazing and tasted equally great. Nothing quite like a strong quality coffee to wake you up in the morning or to go with a slice of cake.
The coffee is high quality and smooth, however as someone who prefers their coffee to be really strong, I do prefer their Crema e Gusto offering, which has a deeper flavour. If you prefer your coffee on the slightly milder side however, this would be a really good choice
This has a lovely taste that leaves your tongue swirling, it also smells rich
Beautiful smooth flavour. The coffee has a strong but smooth flavour, not at all bitter. This was a good value find and I love it!
This Lavazza espresso coffee has great aroma and flavour. A real great tasting coffee. A good rich strong taste but not bitter, one I will buy again and the twin pack makes it good value too.
The perfect strength. A lovely coffee for anytime of day. Not too strong but lovely and rich.