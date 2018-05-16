We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Nestle Shreddies Strawberry & Cream Cereal 460G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Nestle Shreddies Strawberry & Cream Cereal 460G
£ 2.00
£0.44/100g
Per 40g serving
  • Energy626kJ 148kcal
    7%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars9.5g
    11%
  • Salt0.25g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1564kJ

Product Description

  • Strawberries & Cream Flavour Whole Wheat Fortified Malted Cereal
  • It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • Authentic Reviews
  • Your opinion matters. Leave us a review @nescr.uk/reviews
  • Visit us at www.nestlecereals.co.uk
  • You Want Whole Grains? We Got Fibre, Iron and B Vits Too Because This Breakfast Cereals... is a Great One†
  • †Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
  • Contains Whole Grain as our main ingredients and no artificial colours or flavours
  • What is Whole Grain?
  • Whole Grain is the complete grain. Unlike refined grain none of these 3 parts have been taken away.
  • Core (Only Found in Whole Grain)
  • Fibre Rica Bran Layer
  • Starchy Centre
  • Good to Know
  • To produce 100g of this product we have used 83.3g of Whole Grain.
  • On Your Side!
  • Never Soggy
  • 4 Hefty Layers of Wheat to Fight Off Milk.
  • Not Flakey
  • Tough Squares of Fibre, Iron and B Vitamins.
  • Substance Over Style
  • The Strength of a Diamond in a Square.
  • Assured Food Standards - Wheat
  • Box - Widely Recycled
  • Bag - Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
  • Don't Forget to Recycle
  • Please recycle your box and bag, your bag can be recycled with carrier bags at large supermarkets.
  • Nutritional Compass®
  • Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Whole Grain No.1 ingredient
  • A Source of Protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 460G
  • Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • Source of Protein

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Wheat (83.3%), Sugar, Sugar Syrup (Invert Sugar Syrup, Molasses), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Vitamins and Minerals (Niacin, Iron, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a Cool, Dry Place

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items...
  • 125ml of Milk
  • A Glass of Water
  • Fresh Fruit 1 of Your 5-a-Day
  • What's the suggested Portion Size?
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Adults 30-45g

Number of uses

11 Servings in This Pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • Y091 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,

Return to

  • Tell Us What You Think:
  • 00800 0789 0789 open 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday
  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • Y091 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.nestlecereals.co.uk

Net Contents

460g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g%RI*Per 40g servingReference Intake*
Energy1564kJ626kJ8400kJ
-370kcal148kcal2000kcal
Fat1.5g0.6g70g
of which saturates0.3g0.1g20g
Carbohydrate75.0g30.0g
of which sugars23.7g9.5g90g
Fibre9.2g3.7g
Protein9.3g3.7g
Salt0.62g0.25g6g
Riboflavin (B2)0.78mg(56%)0.31mg
Niacin9.4mg(59%)3.9mg
Vitamin B60.86mg(61%)0.34mg
Folic Acid95.3µg(48%)38.1µg
Pantothenic Acid3.3mg(55%)1.3mg
Iron6.6mg(47%)2.7mg
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
View all Family Favourite Cereal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here