Tesco Black Forest Fruits Mix 500G

Delicious fruit Great value Excellent for breakfasts with yoghurt Summer pudding or crumbles with apples
My diet treat
I use after defrosting a small amount with my chocolate , nuts and yogurt . Making my yogurt bowl on my diet list . It tastes lovely but like everything prices are going up .
Has good flavour
Good, can use for black forest gateau.
Really nice.
Really nice mix of fruits. Had no issues with this. I have this every day with my breakfast cereal. Nice alternative to fresh fruits.
Love these I eat them every morning with my porridge
Useful to have in the freezer
Quality good. Used to make a summer pudding. I also use this to make jam.
Lovely, yummy
Lovely mix of berries, really like these, eat a few each day, yumm
used for breakfast. Good quality. Good value product.
A mixture of my favourite fruits.
Really good mixture of fruit
Really good even mixture of fruits. I take a small handful out and always a good mixture, put it in a bowl, add a light yoghurt, by the time I’ve eaten dinner, the fruit has defrosted and tastes like very fresh fruit.