Tesco Black Forest Fruits Mix 500G

4.9(13)Write a review
Tesco Black Forest Fruits Mix 500G
£ 2.20
£4.40/kg

Per 80g

Energy
192kJ
46kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.7g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Frozen sour cherries, blackberries, blackcurrants, sweet cherries, blueberries.
  • CAREFULLY HAND PICKED A mix of Cherries, Blackberries, Blackcurrants and Blueberries
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sour Cherry, Blackberry, Blackcurrant, Sweet Cherry, Blueberry.

Storage

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 18.5 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

13 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Delicious fruit Great value Excellent for breakfas

5 stars

Delicious fruit Great value Excellent for breakfasts with yoghurt Summer pudding or crumbles with apples

My diet treat

5 stars

I use after defrosting a small amount with my chocolate , nuts and yogurt . Making my yogurt bowl on my diet list . It tastes lovely but like everything prices are going up .

Has good flavour

5 stars

Good, can use for black forest gateau.

Really nice.

5 stars

Really nice mix of fruits. Had no issues with this. I have this every day with my breakfast cereal. Nice alternative to fresh fruits.

Love these I eat them every morning with my porrid

5 stars

Love these I eat them every morning with my porridge

Useful to have in the freezer

4 stars

Quality good. Used to make a summer pudding. I also use this to make jam.

Lovely, yummy

5 stars

Lovely mix of berries, really like these, eat a few each day, yumm

used for breakfast. Good quality. Good value produ

5 stars

used for breakfast. Good quality. Good value product.

A mixture of my favourite fruits.

5 stars

A mixture of my favourite fruits.

Really good mixture of fruit

5 stars

Really good even mixture of fruits. I take a small handful out and always a good mixture, put it in a bowl, add a light yoghurt, by the time I’ve eaten dinner, the fruit has defrosted and tastes like very fresh fruit.

