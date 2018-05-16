Plenish Organic Coconut Milk Dairy Alternative 1 Litre

Product Description
- Organic Coconut milk
- To be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- To find out more about our dairy-free drinks, cold pressed juices or cleanse programmes, visit www.plenishdrinks.com
- This tropical coconut milk is made with all natural ingredients: organic coconut, water, sea salt & rice, and is totally free of additives and sweeteners. Naturally delicious! What's inside: Coconut cream, rice, water and sea salt - that's it!
- Taste expectations: Fresh, coconutty and naturally sweet.
- Health benefits: This tropical number contains 36% less sugar and 30 % less calories than semi skimmed milk.
- Environmental benefits: Plenish Coconut Milk produces 22% fewer carbon emissions than dairy milk.
- How to use: If you're all about that delicious tropical base our coconut milk is for you! It's a special addition to your morning porridge, smoothie or as a natural sweetener to coffee.
- Founded in the UK in 2012, Plenish is an award-winning plant-powered drinks brand that's on a mission to fuel healthier, happier and more productive lives. Everything we do is driven by the belief that we're at our best when we're running on plenty. When you're properly Plenished with the stuff your body really needs, you're able to squeeze more out of life. More minutes, more miles, more moments that matter.
- EU Organic - FR-BIO-01, EU/Non EU agriculture
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org
- Tetra Brik® Aseptic
- Organic
- Dairy-free
- Unsweetened
- Made with 4 natural ingredients
- No additives or stabilisers like oils, gums, lecithin or carrageenan
- Awesomely vegan
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
Water, Coconut Milk 10% (Coconut Cream, Water), Rice 6%, Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- Produced in facility that handles Nuts and Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated 3-8°C and consume within 4 days.Best before see top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- To get started, just... shake well
- Use 250ml of this organic Coconut drink per day as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Power-up your porridge
- Supercharge your shake
- Level-up your latte
- Maximise your meals
Additives
- Free From Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Plenish,
- W10 Studios,
- Unit 24,
- 2-4 Exmoor Street,
- London,
- W10 6BD.
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|132kJ/32kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|5.3g
|of which sugars
|3g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.13g
