Kurkure Masala Munch Dal Corn & Rice Snack 100G

image 1 of Kurkure Masala Munch Dal Corn & Rice Snack 100G
Per 30g:

Energy
689kJ
165kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
9.8g

high

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.56g

high

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2285 kJ

Product Description

  • Rice, Maize and Chickpea extruded flavoured snack
  • - Discover the unforgettable and intense flavour of Kurkure Masala Munch, sharing snacks seasoned with rich spices and fragrant herbs
  • - Made crunchy with dal, rice and corn, and perfectly seasoned, Kurkure Masala Munch is truly a taste of South Asia
  • - The perfect snack to share with friends and family, enjoy Kurkure Masala Munch Snacks at tea-time or when relaxing in front of the television
  • - Try mixing tomato, chilli, onion, coriander and a squeeze of lemon into a bowl of Kurkure
  • - Suitable for vegetarians and Halal certified.
  • Discover the authentic flavours of South Asia with the legendary Indian brand Kurkure Sharing Snacks. Based on authentic South Asian recipes, crunchy Kurkure snacks are made with dal, rice and corn, and seasoned with unforgettable rich spices and fragrant herbs. Available in two classic flavours Masala Munch and Naughty Tomato, Kurkure are the perfect sharing snacks to dial up the flavour when friends and family are getting together.
  • Made with Dal, Corn + Rice
  • HMC - Halal Monitoring Committee - UK
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100G
Information

Ingredients

Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Chickpea Flour, Vegetable Oil Blend (Sunflower, Corn), Masala Munch Seasoning [Salt, Onion Powder, Sugar, Rice Flour, Flavourings, Coriander Powder, Black Rock Salt, Potassium Chloride, Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper Powder, Cumin Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Fenugreek, Ginger, Black Pepper, Spices, Colours (Paprika Extract, Ammonia Caramel), Smoke Flavouring]

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Barley, Gluten, Milk, Wheat, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Top Tip
  • Try mixing tomato, chilli, onion, coriander and a squeeze of lemon into a bowl of Kurkure
  • Reseal bag carefully to preserve freshness

Number of uses

This pack contains 3-4 servings

Name and address

  • Kurkure,
  • Freepost NAT21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU.
Return to

  • We're Here to Help!
  • If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • Applies to UK and Republic of Ireland only.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:Per 30g(%*) Serving
Energy2285 kJ 689 kJ (8%*)550 kcal 165 kcal (8%*)
Fat33 g 9.8 g (14%*)
of which Saturates4.0 g 1.3 g (6%*)
Carbohydrate56 g 17 g
of which Sugars1.2 g 0.4 g (<1%*)
Fibre1.3 g 0.4 g (%*)
Protein5.9 g 1.8 g (%*)
Salt1.7 g 0.56 g (9%*)
This pack contains 3-4 servings--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Grew up eating Kurkure. Seeing it at shop like tes

5 stars

Grew up eating Kurkure. Seeing it at shop like tesco made me so happy. I always make sure to grab them. Please sell other flavours too! Chilli ones are my fav!

Fantastic product

5 stars

Great taste, difficult to resist !

Loved these in India and never been able to find t

5 stars

Loved these in India and never been able to find them in the UK.

Heaven on earth !!!

5 stars

A truly outstanding product basically Asian nik naks in a bag with a delicious kick to them...Highly recommended indeed.

Best snack ever. 100% recommend.

5 stars

Best snack ever. 100% recommend.

