Kurkure Masala Munch Dal Corn & Rice Snack 100G

Grew up eating Kurkure. Seeing it at shop like tesco made me so happy. I always make sure to grab them. Please sell other flavours too! Chilli ones are my fav!
Fantastic product
Great taste, difficult to resist !
Loved these in India and never been able to find them in the UK.
Heaven on earth !!!
A truly outstanding product basically Asian nik naks in a bag with a delicious kick to them...Highly recommended indeed.
Best snack ever. 100% recommend.
