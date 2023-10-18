We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bleach London Eco-Conut Hair Dye Tool Kit

Bleach London Eco-Conut Hair Dye Tool Kit

£4.65

£4.65/each

Bleach London Eco-Conut Hair Dye Tool Kit Full product range available at: bleachlondon.com
Reusable coconut shell bowl and tint brush to mix bleach or dye every time you colour your hair.You're nut going to believe this: 100% natural reclaimed coconut shell bowl (handmade in Vietnam) and long life tint brush. Perfect for mixing bleach London super cool colours, bleach and toners. Lightweight, durable and easy wash.
100% Real Coconut!

Produce of

Coconut made in Vietnam, Brush made in China, Assembled in the UK

Preparation and Usage

DirectionsPour contents into bowl carefully. Mix and apply with brush.Individual products will differ so always follow instructions provided.Hand wash after use.Avoid Disaster Before and After!Use the Eco-Conut Tool Kit bowl and brush to mix and apply:Total bleach, no bleach bleach or plex bleach.White toner, fade to grey, lavender grey or champagne super toner.Any super cool colour or combine your own to create new shades.

