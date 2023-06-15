We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Soleil Baby Sun Lotion Spf50+ 75Ml

£2.40

£3.20/100ml

Tesco Soleil Baby Fragrance-Free Sun Protection Mini Lotion SPF50+
SPF50+ Very High UVA 5* Ultra Fragrance Free Sun Protection Lotion Extra Water Resistant UVA and UVB Paediatrician Approved Dermatologically TestedThis fragrance-free lotion cares for babies’ delicate skin with its combination of dermatologically tested ingredients. Paediatrician approved, this formula is easily absorbed and moisturising.
Pack size: 75ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Alcohol Denat., Octocrylene, Glycerin, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Titanium Dioxide (nano) (Titanium Dioxide), Dibutyl Adipate, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Silica, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Triacontanyl PVP, Caprylyl Glycol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sodium Hydroxide, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Net Contents

75ml e

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before use. Apply liberally and evenly 15 minutes before sun exposure and again immediately upon sun exposure. Always ensure total coverage of all sun exposed areas. Re-apply every 1-2 hours and always after swimming or towelling. For optimum performance use approximately 4 tsps of product per average child. Reduced quantity will lower level of protection.

