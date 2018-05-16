Tesco Chicken Meatballs 336G

3 meatballs
Typical values per 100g: Energy 649kJ / 154kcal
Product Description
- Chopped and shaped chicken with a red pepper and herb seasoning.
- Tesco Welfare Approved. Explore your inner chef with these versatile mildly seasoned Chicken Meatballs. Oven cook and add to some spaghetti, cook them in a tagine or get creative and bake in a breadcrumb, parmesan and egg coating for some bitesize snacks. These are perfect for all occasions and can be ready for a flavoursome bite in 20 minutes. From Trusted British Farms. Our chickens are reared by selected farmers in spacious barns with daylight and bales to encourage natural behaviours and ensure their wellbeing.
- From Trusted Farms Lightly seasoned and finely ground for succulence
- Pack size: 336G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (85%), Water, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Onion, Red Pepper, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Salt, Black Pepper, Paprika, Cornflour, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dextrose.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Pre-heat oven. Place chicken meatballs on a baking tray in the centre of oven. Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 mins
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
336g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|3 meatballs (72g**)
|Energy
|649kJ / 154kcal
|467kJ / 111kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|4.0g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.3g
|3.1g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.7g
|Protein
|21.2g
|15.3g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 336g typically weighs 288g.
|-
|-
Safety information
