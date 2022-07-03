We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 2 Multigrain Baguettes With Sourdough 250G

4.8(11)Write a review
Tesco Finest 2 Multigrain Baguettes With Sourdough 250G
£ 1.25
£0.50/100g

1/2 of a baguette

Energy
786kJ
186kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.2g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.75g

medium

13%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1257kJ / 297kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Part-baked baguettes with multigrain and seeds.
  • Crafted with a tangy sourdough starter, and made with a selection of grains and seeds. Partly baked in a stone oven for a crispy crust for you to finish at home.
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Sourdough Culture (Wheat), Yeast, Brown Linseed, Alcohol, Yellow Linseed, Millet, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Seed, Malted Wheat Flour, Rye Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Oatmeal, Deactivated Yeast, Barley Malt Extract, Barley Malt Flour, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Store in a cool, dark place.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Oven 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 10-12 mins Lightly dampen the surface with water, place on a baking tray in the center of a pre-heated oven.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a baguette (62g)
Energy1257kJ / 297kcal786kJ / 186kcal
Fat2.5g1.6g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate56.8g35.5g
Sugars3.5g2.2g
Fibre3.6g2.3g
Protein10.0g6.3g
Salt1.20g0.75g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

11 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Wonderfully tasty part bake baguette

5 stars

A wonderfully tasty baguette that remains supersoft inside after baked - my kids are not fans of wholemeal bread, but love these baguettes as much as the white ones. Great to have a ‘long life’ baguette in the cupboard that’s ready to bake when needed. Generally has approx 3 weeks best before date on them, but I’ve eaten them well after that date and they’ve been fine.

Very good value, also excellent bread.

4 stars

Very good value, also excellent bread.

Really delicious!

5 stars

Really delicious. I bought some at Christmas and have continued to buy them. They have quite a long date but I usually pop one half in its sealed pack in the freezer and use the other one fresh. Perfect every time, with soup, cheese, ham anything you like.

Convenient and tasty

5 stars

Convenient and tasty

The skill of a baker and convenience of home baked

5 stars

Finest quality at a reasonable price and so convenient

Fantastic

5 stars

Very nice product Lovely with garlic butter and flat leaf parsley

Crusty and tasty

5 stars

It is lovely to have a crusty baguette for tea instead of a sandwich

Lovely good date so handy to keep couple of weeks

5 stars

Lovely good date so handy to keep couple of weeks when you need a fresh warm baquette

A new favourite

5 stars

We thought we'd give them a try and now we have them every week. Excellent.

Nice bake at home bread

4 stars

Nice bread, I always back it 1min more so it’s nice and crispy on top. Would buy again.

1-10 of 11 reviews

