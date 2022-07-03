Tesco Finest 2 Multigrain Baguettes With Sourdough 250G

Wonderfully tasty part bake baguette
A wonderfully tasty baguette that remains supersoft inside after baked - my kids are not fans of wholemeal bread, but love these baguettes as much as the white ones. Great to have a ‘long life’ baguette in the cupboard that’s ready to bake when needed. Generally has approx 3 weeks best before date on them, but I’ve eaten them well after that date and they’ve been fine.
Very good value, also excellent bread.
Really delicious!
Really delicious. I bought some at Christmas and have continued to buy them. They have quite a long date but I usually pop one half in its sealed pack in the freezer and use the other one fresh. Perfect every time, with soup, cheese, ham anything you like.
Convenient and tasty
The skill of a baker and convenience of home baked
Finest quality at a reasonable price and so convenient
Fantastic
Very nice product Lovely with garlic butter and flat leaf parsley
Crusty and tasty
It is lovely to have a crusty baguette for tea instead of a sandwich
Lovely good date so handy to keep couple of weeks
A new favourite
We thought we'd give them a try and now we have them every week. Excellent.
Nice bake at home bread
Nice bread, I always back it 1min more so it’s nice and crispy on top. Would buy again.