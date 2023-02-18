Taparoo Valley Australian Chardonnay 75Cl

Inexpensive very good chardonnay
Good tipple
Excellent value for money and good for spritzers
excellent value
Crisp, fruity, good flavour, goes with many different types of food and also to drink by itself.

It is good quality for the price. What do you think we use it for?
Excellent value for money
A really fresh chardonnay, I like mine very ice . very good quality and reasonable priced
Great price, great choice!
Tastes great, easy drinking and a great price too! Great for sharing and does the job!

An ok wine but a bit too dry left a bit of an after taste wouldn’t buy again
Great value wine
Great price and a good wine
A lovely tasting chardonnay.excellent price

A lovely tasting wine, very enjoyable and not expensive