Taparoo Valley Australian Chardonnay 75Cl

4.5(17)Write a review
image 1 of Taparoo Valley Australian Chardonnay 75Cl

Aldi Price Match

£4.25
£4.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Per 125ml glass

Energy
362kJ
87kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 290kJ / 70kcal

Product Description

  • Chardonnay. South Eastern Australia. Wine of Australia.
  • Enjoy Taparoo Valley's easy going wines. It's Australia in a glass This fresh and juicy Chardonnay is full of ripe, juicy nectarine and melon flavours.
  • Enjoy Taparoo Valley's easy-going wines. It's Australia in a glass!
  • ©2021
  • Roast Chicken & Veggies
  • Fresh & Juicy
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Full of ripe, juicy nectarine and melon flavours

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Kingsland Drinks EU Limited,
  • Byrne Wallace,
  • 88 Harcourt Street,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02DK18,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy290kJ / 70kcal362kJ / 87kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
17 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Inexpensive very good chardonnay

5 stars

Inexpensive very good chardonnay

Good tipple

5 stars

Excellent value for money and good for spritzers

excellent value

4 stars

Crisp, fruity, good flavour, goes with many different types of food and also to drink by itself.

It is good quality for the price. What do you thin

4 stars

It is good quality for the price. What do you think we use it for?

Excellent value for money

5 stars

A really fresh chardonnay, I like mine very ice . very good quality and reasonable priced

Great price, great choice!

5 stars

Tastes great, easy drinking and a great price too! Great for sharing and does the job!

An ok wine but a bit too dry left a bit of an afte

3 stars

An ok wine but a bit too dry left a bit of an after taste wouldn’t buy again

Great value wine

5 stars

Great price and a good wine

A lovely tasting chardonnay.excellent price

5 stars

A lovely tasting chardonnay.excellent price

A lovely tasting wine, very enjoyable and not expe

5 stars

A lovely tasting wine, very enjoyable and not expensive

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

