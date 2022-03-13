Hidalgo La Gitana Sherry 500Ml

Outstandig Manzanilla!
This is an outstandig Manzanilla. Delicately refined. Toasted almond, floral citrus flavours in perfect harmony with a slight smoky, coffee die-down. Togther with your own "Tesco Finest Fino", all you need is a quality Oloroso and the circle will be full and I for one would be happy to buy all my sherry from Tesco.
Not the nicest sherry.
We received this as a substitute instead of Tesco finest Pedro Ximenez. It's a light coloured sherry and we didn't really like it. We found it had a strange slightly bitter after taste. The Pedro Ximenez which is a thick dark sherry is much nicer.
Well done Tesco for stocking a top quality Sherry. Beautiful Manzanilla (if you like dry sherry). Highly recommended.