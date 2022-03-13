We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hidalgo La Gitana Sherry 500Ml

4(3)Write a review
image 1 of Hidalgo La Gitana Sherry 500Ml
Product Description

  • Manzanilla - White Spanish Wine
  • International Wine Challenge 2010 Great Value Fortified Award
  • The International Wine Challenge is the most prestigious wine competition in the world. In the 2010 edition, La Gitana obtained the "Great Value Fortified Trophy", as the best wine in its category.
  • Dry, fresh, crisp and delicate. La Gitana is the classic Manzanilla and a popular favourite in Spain: Ideal as an aperitif or with a wide variety of light dishes such as seafood, smoked food, olives and tapas.
  • Produced by the family firm, Bodegas Hidalgo (founded in 1792) it is one of Spain's oldest wine brands.
  • Wine of Spain
  • International wine challenge 2010 - great value fortified award
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Dry, fresh, crisp and delicate

Region of Origin

Jerez

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

7.5

ABV

15% vol

Producer

Bodegas Hidalgo

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Antonio Sanchez

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Palomino

Vinification Details

  • The wine is made in stainless steel tanks and then is then matured for seven years in ‘solera' or ‘fractional blending' system in casks of American oak, which gives this manzanilla its unique style. It is matured in the coastal town of Sanlúcar de Barrameda in Andalucia. Maturation is under a veil of yeast or ‘flor' ensuring the light dry taste of La Gitana Manzanilla.

History

  • Bodegas Hidalgo is the definitive Manzanilla house, established in 1792 and now thriving under the sixth generation of the founding family. It is one of the few family owned bodegas left. ‘La Gitana' Manzanilla is one of Spain's oldest wine brands and today one of the country's most popular. Its dry, fresh style is the perfect foil for the seafood tapas in the seaside town of Sanlucar de Barrameda.

Regional Information

  • Hidalgo have occupied the same bodega in the seaside town of Sanlucar de Barrameda since 1792. It is the closest to the sea, ensuring that the bodega is cooled by a breeze in the hot summer months, which helps preserve the freshness of hundreds of barrels of Manzanilla, protected from oxidation by a layer of yeast "flor". Hidalgo are unusual in the sherry region for owning many of their own vineyards to ensure that top quality Palomino Fino grapes are delivered from the chalky "albariza" soils.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

To enjoy this wine at its best, we suggest it should be drunk soon after purchase and kept in the fridge once opened.

Produce of

Produce of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled.

Name and address

  • Bodegas Hidalgo,
  • La Gitana, S.A.,
  • Banda de la Playa, 42,
  • Sanlúcar de Barrameda (Cádiz).

Return to

  • www.lagitana.es

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml

Outstandig Manzanilla!

5 stars

This is an outstandig Manzanilla. Delicately refined. Toasted almond, floral citrus flavours in perfect harmony with a slight smoky, coffee die-down. Togther with your own "Tesco Finest Fino", all you need is a quality Oloroso and the circle will be full and I for one would be happy to buy all my sherry from Tesco.

Not the nicest sherry.

2 stars

We received this as a substitute instead of Tesco finest Pedro Ximenez. It's a light coloured sherry and we didn't really like it. We found it had a strange slightly bitter after taste. The Pedro Ximenez which is a thick dark sherry is much nicer.

Well done Tesco for stocking a top quality Sherry.

5 stars

Well done Tesco for stocking a top quality Sherry. Beautiful Manzanilla (if you like dry sherry). Highly recommended.

