Mcvities Digestives 5 Milk Chocolate Slices 114.1G
Each slice (25.9g) contains
- Energy
- 535kJ
-
- 128kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.5g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.2g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 9.4g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.21g
- 4%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Digestives Slices Topped with Milk Chocolate
- www.123healthybalance.com
- ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
- Individually Wrapped
- No artificial colours or flavours
- No hydrogenated vegetable oil
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 114.1G
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolate (16%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup), Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Butter (Milk) (5%), Emulsifier (E471), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Contains 51% Digestives pieces
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Egg. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Typical number of slices per pack: 5
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
- (Outside UK): Pladis.
- (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
- Postbus 597,
- 1500EN Zaandam,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon-Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
- Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
- (Outside UK): Pladis Consumer Services.
- (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
- Postbus 597,
- 1500EN Zaandam,
- The Netherlands.
Net Contents
114.1g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice (25.9g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2066
|535
|(kcal)
|494
|128
|Fat
|25.1g
|6.5g
|of which Saturates
|12.4g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|61.2g
|15.9g
|of which Sugars
|36.3g
|9.4g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.6g
|Protein
|4.6g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.80g
|0.21g
|Typical number of slices per pack: 5
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.