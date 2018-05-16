Thai Taste Green Curry Meal Kit 233G

Product Description
- Thai Green Curry Kit
- Thai Taste is a registered trademark.
- Chilli rating - Medium - 2
- Experience Real Thai
- 3 Simple Steps - 15 Mins
- Gluten free
- Additives Free
- No MSG
- No artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 233G
Information
Ingredients
Green Curry Paste (50g): Fresh Garlic, Fresh Green Chilli (16.5%), Fresh Lemongrass, Fresh Onion, Fresh Black Ginger, Salt, Rice Bran Oil, Fresh Galangal, Whole Spices (Cumin, Coriander Seed, Pepper), Fresh Kaffir Lime Peel, Fresh Coriander, Palm Sugar, Coconut Milk (180g): Coconut Extract, Water, Thai Dried Herbs (3g): Dried Chilli, Dried Sweet Basil Leaves, Dried Kaffir Lime Leaves
Allergy Information
- Produced in a facility that also handles Peanuts, Nuts, Soybean and Sesame Seeds.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, use all of the ingredients. Not suitable for microwave cooking or freezing.
Produce of
Proudly made in Thailand
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Specially manufactured for:
- Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
- Middlesex,
- UB5 6AG,
- UK.
Net Contents
233g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|132kcal / 552kJ
|Fat
|10g
|- of which saturates
|6.8g
|Carbohydrate
|8.7g
|- of which sugars
|2.4g
|Protein
|1.7g
|Fibre
|1g
|Salt
|1.2g
|Nutrition based on contents, not the serving suggestion
|-
