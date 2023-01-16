We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Quadruple Strength Apple & Blackcurrant No Added Sugar 750Ml

Tesco Quadruple Strength Apple & Blackcurrant No Added Sugar 750Ml
£1.35
£0.18/100ml

One glass

Energy
17kJ
4kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 6kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • Extra concentrated no added sugar apple and blackcurrant juice drink with sweeteners. Dilute to taste.
  • MORE CONCENTRATED = FEWER PLASTIC BOTTLES 40% fruit from concentrate Quadruple Strength. 50 Servings. 1 Tablespoon = 300ml Glass
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (36%), Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (4%), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Malic Acid, Colour (Anthocyanins), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Flavouring.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste. Dilute 1 part squash to 19 parts water.

    1 tablespoon (15ml) makes 300ml glass.

    Caution: Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

50 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (300ml)
Energy6kJ / 1kcal17kJ / 4kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.6g
Sugars0.2g0.6g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein<0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.04g0.11g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--
Squashilicious

5 stars

What can I say, I love squash. Love this one in particular. All you need is a drop in a glass. Happy days

Really good flavour use it during the night time w

4 stars

Really good flavour use it during the night time when thirsty no after taste as with some

Tastes artificial

2 stars

Awful. Doesn't dilute well and tastes really artificial. Prefer Asda's version and won't be buying again.

Good taste, but.......

4 stars

Like the squash, but hate the quadruple strength. Difficult to judge the right amount each time.

Really good buy

5 stars

Great flavour and good value

Great

5 stars

Love it don’t know why all the negative comments

On the fence

3 stars

All for using less plastic however not sure I'm going to see the return in uses over the double strength. So far yes it's stronger but I'm not sure this will out last 2 double strength ones

