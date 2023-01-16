Tesco Quadruple Strength Apple & Blackcurrant No Added Sugar 750Ml

Squashilicious
What can I say, I love squash. Love this one in particular. All you need is a drop in a glass. Happy days
Really good flavour use it during the night time w
Really good flavour use it during the night time when thirsty no after taste as with some
Tastes artificial
Awful. Doesn't dilute well and tastes really artificial. Prefer Asda's version and won't be buying again.
Good taste, but.......
Like the squash, but hate the quadruple strength. Difficult to judge the right amount each time.
Really good buy
Great flavour and good value
Great
Love it don’t know why all the negative comments
On the fence
All for using less plastic however not sure I'm going to see the return in uses over the double strength. So far yes it's stronger but I'm not sure this will out last 2 double strength ones