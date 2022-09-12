We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Echo Falls 9% Summer Berries 750Ml

Product Description

  • Alcoholic Mixed Beverage.
  • Learn more at accoladewines.com/carbon
  • We blend summer strawberries and sweet raspberry flavours with a touch of dark fruits to make our Summer Berries Fruit Fusion 9.0%. Whether getting ready for a night out with friends or enjoying over ice at a BBQ, our Summer Berries 9.0% is the ideal accompaniment to the moments you love.
  • Carbon Trust
  • Carbon Neutral Certified.
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites.

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

6.8

ABV

9.0% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Alcohol Type

Fruit Wine

Grape Variety

Rosé Grape Blend

Vinification Details

  • Alcoholic Mixed Beverage

History

  • At Echo Falls our winemakers are passionate about creating modern and delicious wines, perfect for nights in and social get-togethers. A fruity fusion of summer strawberries and sweet raspberry flavours with a touch of dark fruits make our Echo Falls summer berries fruit fusion. Whether getting ready for a night out with your friends or enjoying over ice at a BBQ, our summer berries fruit fusion is the ideal accompaniment to the moments you love.

Regional Information

  • Alcoholic Mixed Beverage

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Best consumed within 3 days of opening.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • Accolade Wines Europe Trading Ltd.,
  • 1st-2nd Floors,

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • Accolade Wines Europe Trading Ltd.,
  • 1st-2nd Floors,
  • 1-2 Victoria Buildings,
  • Haddington Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • ROI.
  • www.echofallswine.com

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 125ml glass:
Energy317kJ/76kcal396kJ/95kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--
Great light wind down drink

5 stars

A ECHO FALLS Customer

I came across this product several months ago and it was love at first sight!

Great tasting, easy to drink and refreshing!

5 stars

A ECHO FALLS Customer

I was recommended this bottle by a friend and I thought it may be too sweet for me but I was pleasantly surprised by the taste. It is fruity but delightful to drink and very summery. A great bottle to share or to enjoy by yourself. Delicious!

Average

1 stars

A ECHO FALLS Customer

The first time I tried this is was such a refreshing and nice drink but I recently purchased another and it just didn't taste that great, I don't know if it was a manufacture problem but it tasted metallicy

Very sweet

1 stars

A ECHO FALLS Customer

I bought this last week, it was very sweet and I could not finish drinking it

Fruity and sweet

4 stars

A ECHO FALLS Customer

I bought this bottle two weeks ago as I wanted to try a different sweet combination of fruits. This was so fruity that it was like little busts of flavour in our mouths.

Awful! Unpleasant aftertaste.

1 stars

Yuk! I used to really enjoy the Peach & Passion fruit 9% however like many good things Tesco no longer stock this ( only the 5% version which I won’t buy). The summer berries is revolting it leaves a nasty aftertaste. Will not purchase again.

Echo falls summer berries fruit fushion

5 stars

A ECHO FALLS Customer

Love the taste it's really nice goes well with anything meal etc my best one so far ❤️

Love the fruitiness

5 stars

A ECHO FALLS Customer

Buy this regularly and love the fruitful taste off it with some ice cubes or a frozen strawberry to make it cold

Absolutely love this wine!

5 stars

A ECHO FALLS Customer

Could be really addictive! I felt like I was drinking a lovely juice rather than a wine with a twang or after taste

Favourite wine!!

5 stars

A ECHO FALLS Customer

First tried this 2020 and loved it. It's the only wine I buy but eventually it did become difficult to buy locally as it was only 5.5% version that was stocked. The best flavour was actually the pear and raspberry fruit fusion but this isn't available anymore unfortunately. However the summer berries is still deliciously light and fruity and easy to drink. Anyone who I've offered it to says the same.

