Echo Falls 9% Summer Berries 750Ml

Great light wind down drink
I came across this product several months ago and it was love at first sight!
Great tasting, easy to drink and refreshing!
I was recommended this bottle by a friend and I thought it may be too sweet for me but I was pleasantly surprised by the taste. It is fruity but delightful to drink and very summery. A great bottle to share or to enjoy by yourself. Delicious!
Average
The first time I tried this is was such a refreshing and nice drink but I recently purchased another and it just didn't taste that great, I don't know if it was a manufacture problem but it tasted metallicy
Very sweet
I bought this last week, it was very sweet and I could not finish drinking it
Fruity and sweet
I bought this bottle two weeks ago as I wanted to try a different sweet combination of fruits. This was so fruity that it was like little busts of flavour in our mouths.
Awful! Unpleasant aftertaste.
Yuk! I used to really enjoy the Peach & Passion fruit 9% however like many good things Tesco no longer stock this ( only the 5% version which I won’t buy). The summer berries is revolting it leaves a nasty aftertaste. Will not purchase again.
Echo falls summer berries fruit fushion
Love the taste it's really nice goes well with anything meal etc my best one so far ❤️
Love the fruitiness
Buy this regularly and love the fruitful taste off it with some ice cubes or a frozen strawberry to make it cold
Absolutely love this wine!
Could be really addictive! I felt like I was drinking a lovely juice rather than a wine with a twang or after taste
Favourite wine!!
First tried this 2020 and loved it. It's the only wine I buy but eventually it did become difficult to buy locally as it was only 5.5% version that was stocked. The best flavour was actually the pear and raspberry fruit fusion but this isn't available anymore unfortunately. However the summer berries is still deliciously light and fruity and easy to drink. Anyone who I've offered it to says the same.