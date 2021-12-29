Tesco Finest Triple Chocolate Celebration Cheesecake Serves 8

Not Great
This was lovely apart from the base crumbled - shame, as it ruined it really.
Delicious and well worth the money...
One of best cheesecake I have tasted. Great treat from the Christmas! I wish it was sold all year round.
high
high
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1606kJ / 385kcal
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (19%), Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Single Cream (Milk) (9%), Belgian White Chocolate (8%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Whipping Cream (Milk), Belgian Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Pasteurised Egg, Soured Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Demerara Sugar, Belgian Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dried Whole Milk, Cornflour, Whole Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Shea Fat, Salt, Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Powder, Flavouring], Maize Flour, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Lecithins, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Alcohol, Malted Barley Extract, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colours (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Stabiliser (Tricalcium Phosphate), Flavourings, Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Honey, Milk Proteins.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
|
1. Decant straight from the fridge.
8 Servings
Base. Recycle Pot. Recycle Carton. Recycle
860g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a cheesecake (108g)
|Energy
|1606kJ / 385kcal
|1734kJ / 415kcal
|Fat
|22.8g
|24.6g
|Saturates
|13.4g
|14.5g
|Carbohydrate
|39.5g
|42.7g
|Sugars
|26.9g
|29.1g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.2g
|Protein
|4.9g
|5.3g
|Salt
|0.21g
|0.23g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 4 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
This was lovely apart from the base crumbled - shame, as it ruined it really.
One of best cheesecake I have tasted. Great treat from the Christmas! I wish it was sold all year round.