Tesco Finest Triple Chocolate Celebration Cheesecake Serves 8

Tesco Finest Triple Chocolate Celebration Cheesecake Serves 8
£10.00
£1.17/100g

1/8 of a cheesecake

Energy
1734kJ
415kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
24.6g

high

35%of the reference intake
Saturates
14.5g

high

73%of the reference intake
Sugars
29.1g

high

32%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

low

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1606kJ / 385kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate digestive biscuit base topped with white chocolate cheesecake batter, chocolate sauce, chocolate ganache and finished with chocolate decorations and sweet dusting.
  • Our chefs slowly bake this white chocolate cheesecake to achieve a light and creamy texture that complements the crumbly chocolate biscuit base. It is then covered in smooth Belgian chocolate sauce and carefully hand decorated with chocolate cigarillos, truffles and malt balls for a festive touch. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Rich & Indulgent hand decorated with truffles
  • Pack size: 860G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (19%), Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Single Cream (Milk) (9%), Belgian White Chocolate (8%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Whipping Cream (Milk), Belgian Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Pasteurised Egg, Soured Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Demerara Sugar, Belgian Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dried Whole Milk, Cornflour, Whole Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Shea Fat, Salt, Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Powder, Flavouring], Maize Flour, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Lecithins, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Alcohol, Malted Barley Extract, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colours (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Stabiliser (Tricalcium Phosphate), Flavourings, Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Honey, Milk Proteins.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Decant straight from the fridge.
    2. Loosen the cheesecake from the edge of the pot by sliding a knife around.
    3. Carefully push up through the hole in the centre and slide off the board onto a serving plate.
    4. Cut the dessert into 8 slices.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Base. Recycle Pot. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

860g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a cheesecake (108g)
Energy1606kJ / 385kcal1734kJ / 415kcal
Fat22.8g24.6g
Saturates13.4g14.5g
Carbohydrate39.5g42.7g
Sugars26.9g29.1g
Fibre1.1g1.2g
Protein4.9g5.3g
Salt0.21g0.23g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Not Great

3 stars

This was lovely apart from the base crumbled - shame, as it ruined it really.

Delicious and well worth the money...

5 stars

One of best cheesecake I have tasted. Great treat from the Christmas! I wish it was sold all year round.

