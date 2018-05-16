We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Rainbow Popping Candy 65G

Tesco Rainbow Popping Candy 65G
£1.70
£2.62/100g

Per 5g

Energy
87kJ
21kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

medium

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.3g

high

5%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1746kJ / 412kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of yellow, pink and blue coloured coated popping candy.
  • Crunchy & Whizzy
  • Pack size: 65G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cocoa Butter, Milk Sugar, Processing Aid (Maltodextrin, Citric Acid, Water, Sucrose Syrup), Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates (Sweet Potato Concentrate, Spirulina Concentrate, Apple Concentrate, Radish Concentrate, Cherry Concentrate), Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Colour (Curcumin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

13 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

65g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 5g
Energy1746kJ / 412kcal87kJ / 21kcal
Fat3.7g0.2g
Saturates2.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate94.0g4.7g
Sugars85.1g4.3g
Fibre0.5g<0.1g
Protein0.4g<0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
