Tesco Finest Vintage Ched, Mozzarella & Chorizo Bake 300G

1/8 of a pot
- Energy
- 441kJ
- 107kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.9g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.7g
- 29%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.7g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- <0.01g
- <1%of the reference intake
Product Description
- Cheese bake made with vintage Cheddar cheese, mozzarella full fat soft cheese and chorizo pork sausage.
- Made with vintage Cheddar, Mozzarella and traditional Spanish chorizo and green jalapeño.
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (30%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (9%), Chorizo (8%) [Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Nutmeg, Oregano], Single Cream (Milk), Rice Starch, Garlic Purée, Jalapeño Chilli, Basil, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Potato Starch, Black Pepper, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 20 -25 mins Remove outer sleeve and film. Place dish on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Allow to stand for 1-2 minutes after heating. There may be some oil present on the top of this product after heating. Once heated, use immediately.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produce of
Made using British and EU milk and Spanish pork.
Preparation and Usage
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g
