Tesco Finest Vintage Ched, Mozzarella & Chorizo Bake 300G

Tesco Finest Vintage Ched, Mozzarella & Chorizo Bake 300G
£6.00
£20.00/kg

1/8 of a pot

Energy
441kJ
107kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
8.9g

high

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.7g

high

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Cheese bake made with vintage Cheddar cheese, mozzarella full fat soft cheese and chorizo pork sausage.
  • Made with vintage Cheddar, Mozzarella and traditional Spanish chorizo and green jalapeño.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (30%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (9%), Chorizo (8%) [Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Nutmeg, Oregano], Single Cream (Milk), Rice Starch, Garlic Purée, Jalapeño Chilli, Basil, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Potato Starch, Black Pepper, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 20 -25 mins Remove outer sleeve and film. Place dish on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Allow to stand for 1-2 minutes after heating. There may be some oil present on the top of this product after heating. Once heated, use immediately.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Made using British and EU milk and Spanish pork.

Preparation and Usage

  • -

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g

