Tesco Sweet Potato Wedges In Parsley & Thyme Oil 500G

Tesco Sweet Potato Wedges In Parsley & Thyme Oil 500G
£ 1.75
£3.50/kg
1/4 of a pack

Energy
692kJ
165kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
4.8g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
18.3g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

low

2%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 554kJ / 132kcal

Product Description

  • Skin-on sweet potato wedges in a parsley and thyme oil.
  • WITH PARSLEY & THYME OIL Lightly tumbled and ready to roast for a tasty side dish Working closely with our trusted growers, all our sweet potatoes are carefully chosen throughout the year to ensure we bring you the best tasting varieties at the right time. Hand wedged and tumbled in a light herb oil to give the perfect cook and finish. Perfect side dish to any meal.
  • Lightly tumbled and ready to roast for a tasty side dish
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sweet Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Lemon Juice, Thyme, Lemon Zest, Black Pepper, Salt.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35-40 mins Before opening, shake the bag well. Place the sweet potato wedges onto a pre-heated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 35 to 40 minutes. Turn during cooking for a even finish. When cooking smaller portions, reduce cooking time to avoid excess browning. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack
Energy554kJ / 132kcal692kJ / 165kcal
Fat3.9g4.8g
Saturates0.4g0.5g
Carbohydrate20.3g25.4g
Sugars14.7g18.3g
Fibre3.4g4.2g
Protein2.3g2.8g
Salt0.10g0.12g
Potassium576mg720mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
Amazing!! 🤩🤩

5 stars

Amazing!! 🤩🤩

Disappointed

3 stars

Very disappointed. The wedges varied in thickness so cooking was uneven. They lacked a distinct flavour and you certainly couldn't tell that they were parsley and thyme. Won't bother buying them again

Convenient and time saving.

5 stars

Delicious added to a traybake, with chicken, onions, peppers, tomatoes, chorizo and a sprinkle of coriander seeds, made a healthy evening meal. I would recommend this convenient way to have time saving sweet potato.

Sweet potatoes with the skin...I don't think so.

2 stars

Having lived in The deep South of the USA for 39 years and eaten sweet potatoes cooked in every way possible...this is the first time I have ever been served them with their skins on. Sweet potato skins are not like the skin on a regular potato...never again.

They’re very tasty and cook great. But.. every pac

4 stars

They’re very tasty and cook great. But.. every packet I’ve brought, I’ve still needed to cut them smaller as they’re so big, it might as well just be a bag whole sweet potatoes! Cutting hardy potatoes covered in oil isn’t ideal, but worth it.

Worked well in chicken & vegetable tray bake.

4 stars

Very pleased with the results. I added it to a regular baked chicken & vegetable recipe that I use instead of new potatoes. Worked well, although sauce slightly thinner than normal.

