Tesco Sweet Potato Wedges In Parsley & Thyme Oil 500G

Amazing!! 🤩🤩
Disappointed
Very disappointed. The wedges varied in thickness so cooking was uneven. They lacked a distinct flavour and you certainly couldn't tell that they were parsley and thyme. Won't bother buying them again
Convenient and time saving.
Delicious added to a traybake, with chicken, onions, peppers, tomatoes, chorizo and a sprinkle of coriander seeds, made a healthy evening meal. I would recommend this convenient way to have time saving sweet potato.
Sweet potatoes with the skin...I don't think so.
Having lived in The deep South of the USA for 39 years and eaten sweet potatoes cooked in every way possible...this is the first time I have ever been served them with their skins on. Sweet potato skins are not like the skin on a regular potato...never again.
They’re very tasty and cook great. But.. every pac
They’re very tasty and cook great. But.. every packet I’ve brought, I’ve still needed to cut them smaller as they’re so big, it might as well just be a bag whole sweet potatoes! Cutting hardy potatoes covered in oil isn’t ideal, but worth it.
Worked well in chicken & vegetable tray bake.
Very pleased with the results. I added it to a regular baked chicken & vegetable recipe that I use instead of new potatoes. Worked well, although sauce slightly thinner than normal.