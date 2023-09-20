We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Soleil Sun Lotion Spf30 50Ml

4(5)
£2.00

£4.00/100ml

Tesco Soleil Moisturising Sun Protection Mini Lotion SPF30
SPF 30 HIGH UVA 5* Ultra Moisturising Sun Protection Lotion Water Resistant UVA and UVB Protection Dermatologically Tested Non greasyThis light and non-greasy lotion protects against sun induced skin damage. Dermatologically tested, this formula is easily absorbed and moisturising for your skin.
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Octocrylene, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Titanium Dioxide (nano) (Titanium Dioxide), Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Tapioca Starch, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Dimethicone, Coco-Caprylate, Undecane, Tocopheryl Acetate, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Silica, Panthenol, Caprylyl Glycol, Tridecane, Parfum(Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal), Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Disodium EDTA, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Hydroxide, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Tocopherol, Citric Acid, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Net Contents

50ml e

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before use. Apply liberally all over the body 15 minutes prior to sun exposure and again immediately upon sun exposure. Always ensure total coverage of all sun exposed areas. Re-apply every 1-2 hours and always after swimming or towelling. For optimum performance use approximately 8 tsps of product per average adult. Reduced quantity will lower level of protection.

