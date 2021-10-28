We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pulsin Plant Based Cookie Dough Protein Bar 57G

Pulsin Plant Based Cookie Dough Protein Bar 57G

£2.00

£3.51/100g

Vegan

Plant Based Protein Bar with Natural Flavouring, Dairy Free No Added Sugar Coating & No Added Sugar Chocolate Drops with SweetenerPulsin protein bars should be consumed as part of a balanced diet.This bar was made using renewable energy.
Feel Good NutritionPlant Based15g Protein<1g SugarNo palm oilGluten & dairy freeNo Added SugarNo artificial ingredientsSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 57G
No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Protein Blend (Pea Protein, Faba Bean Protein, Rice Protein), Dairy Free No Added Sugar Coating (Cocoa Butter, Sweetener (Erythritol), Cocoa Mass, Chicony Fbre, Rice Flour, Emulsifier (Rapeseed Lecithin), Natural Vanilla, Salt) (19%), Soluble Tapioca Fibre, Chicory Fiber, Sweetener (Xylitol), Acacia Gum, Cacao Butter, Chocolate Drops (Cocoa Mass, Sweetener (Xylitol), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)) (4%), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Water, Natural Flavourings, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Vanilla Extract, Sea Salt, Antioxidants (Green Tea Extract, Vitamin E), Dairy Free No Added Sugar Coating contains min 43% Cocoa Solids, Chocolate drops contain min 72% Cocoa Solids

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts & Peanuts.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

57g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursContains Sweeteners

