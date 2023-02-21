Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Tropical Alcohol Free 4X330ml

I can’t tell alcohol free - great taste
Delicious
Tasty and fruity. Great non alcoholic cider. I wish they did the pear one in cans like this.
Wonderful, had to have 11 days alcohol free for some medication and didn't miss it at all. In fact quite happy to remain on this during the week and indulge perhaps in alcohol at the weekends. Sure my internal organs will appreciate this !.
loved this! Really refreshing with some ice and had a very fruity flavour. Still had that kopperberg taste. Good price too. Would buy again.
This is a lovely refreshing alcohol-free cider is a great choice if you’re driving. It isn’t too sweet and the pineapple flavour is very prominent. It's great served straight from the fridge.
Sweet
Sweet cider with a nice fruity tang. Couldn't really tell it was non alcoholic. Typical Kopparberg taste.
Refreshing, tasty, Quality, Moorish
Really refreshing smooth fruity taste, very moorish, first time I've tried this flavour and lives up to the brand name.You will not be disappointed, Will I buy again most definitely.
This had a pleasant tropical taste and I didn't miss the fact that there was no alcohol in it. It still retained the Kopparberg quality and it was crisp and refreshing.
Sweet Sweet Cider!
Lovely sweet cider with a good mix of tropical flavours, particularly liked the passionfruit. Great choice if you're looking for a nice non alcoholic drink!
Fruity Delight!
This is such a great fruity drink! Cannot tell it's Alcohol Free. Sweet, bursting with tropical flavours, absolutely lovely. I enjoyed this very cold!