Clubcard Price

Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Tropical Alcohol Free 4X330ml

4.8(10)Write a review
Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Tropical Alcohol Free 4X330ml
£3.50
£2.65/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Alcohol-Free Apple Cider with a Taste of Tropical Fruit.
  • This cider delivers a truly unique and tropical taste refreshing to the last drop. We hope you enjoy this very special cider as much as we do. Skål (Cheers!)
  • Kopparbergs Bryggeri Established 1882
  • Alc. not more than 0.05% vol.
  • Alcohol-Free Apple Cider with a Taste of Tropical Fruit
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fermented Apple Juice (Apple, Passionfruit), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (E150a), Antioxidant (E224/Sulphites), Concentrate (Safflower, Lemon)

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before, See Base of Can.

Name and address

  • Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.
  • Consumer Contact +46 (0)580 886 02

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml
Energy:120 kJ / 28 kcal
Fat:<0.5 g
of which saturates<0.1 g
Carbohydrate:6.9 g
of which sugars6.9 g
Protein:<0.5 g
Salt:<0.01 g
10 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

I can’t tell alcohol free - great taste

5 stars

I can’t tell alcohol free - great taste

Delicious

5 stars

Tasty and fruity. Great non alcoholic cider. I wish they did the pear one in cans like this.

Wonderful, had to have 11 days alcohol free for so

5 stars

Wonderful, had to have 11 days alcohol free for some medication and didn't miss it at all. In fact quite happy to remain on this during the week and indulge perhaps in alcohol at the weekends. Sure my internal organs will appreciate this !.

loved this! Really refreshing with some ice and ha

5 stars

loved this! Really refreshing with some ice and had a very fruity flavour. Still had that kopperberg taste. Good price too. Would buy again.

This is a lovely refreshing alcohol-free cider is

5 stars

This is a lovely refreshing alcohol-free cider is a great choice if you’re driving. It isn’t too sweet and the pineapple flavour is very prominent. It's great served straight from the fridge.

Sweet

4 stars

Sweet cider with a nice fruity tang. Couldn't really tell it was non alcoholic. Typical Kopparberg taste.

Refreshing, tasty, Quality, Moorish

5 stars

Really refreshing smooth fruity taste, very moorish, first time I've tried this flavour and lives up to the brand name.You will not be disappointed, Will I buy again most definitely.

This had a pleasant tropical taste and I didn't mi

4 stars

This had a pleasant tropical taste and I didn't miss the fact that there was no alcohol in it. It still retained the Kopparberg quality and it was crisp and refreshing.

Sweet Sweet Cider!

5 stars

Lovely sweet cider with a good mix of tropical flavours, particularly liked the passionfruit. Great choice if you're looking for a nice non alcoholic drink!

Fruity Delight!

5 stars

This is such a great fruity drink! Cannot tell it's Alcohol Free. Sweet, bursting with tropical flavours, absolutely lovely. I enjoyed this very cold!

