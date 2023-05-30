We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Health Nicotine 4Mg Gum 96'S

Tesco Health Nicotine 4Mg Gum 96'S

5(1)
Write a review

£9.00

£0.09/each

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.

Nicotine 4mg Gum
Stop smoking aid For those who smoke more than 20 cigarettes per day. 96 Gums Sugar Free.Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use. This chewing gum is suitable for smokers who smoke more than 20 cigarettes per day. The chewing gum relieves and/or prevents nicotine withdrawal symptoms, including cravings associated with stopping smoking or cutting down the number of cigarettes smoked. It can be used to replace all of your cigarettes or to replace cigarettes in certain situations.

Net Contents

96

Preparation and Usage

Dosage Adults and children aged 12 years and over: Chew one piece of gum in situations when you are strongly tempted to smoke. Do not use more than 15 pieces of gum a day. Not recommended for children under 12 years of age.Directions for use This product is designed to be chewed using a certain technique for a period of about 30 minutes. Full instructions are given in the enclosed leaflet.

View all Stop Smoking

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here