Homepride No Added Sugar Tomato & Herb Pasta Bake 485G

WHY IS THIS NOT OFFER AS WELL AS THE STANDARD ONE?
This review is not for the sauce, its for TESCO CHIEFS. times are hard, & people(your customers) are trying to save ANY money they can with the cost of living crisis, & still trying to eat heathily despite rising food costs. That along with huge nhs waiting lists........So why is this healthier, no added sugar option not on clubcard price at the same time it's standard "added sugar" sister sauce is??? This does not encourage healthy eating, when people are trying to make ends meet. TESCO should seriously look at this when they put clubcard price offers on - they should include any same brand/same sauce low fat or no added sugar options in promotional offers AT THE SAME TIME, to encourage healthy eating.
Couldn't tell the difference between this and the original recipe. Easy to make meal, quick too.
Great easy fix to add flavour to pasta. Tastes great even though there is no added sugar. Herbs not too strong and lovey tomatoey taste.
Delicious creamy sauce, great for making a quick and easy pasta bake. Added bonus of no added sugar.
Such a good sauce, tastes great and quick and easy to use. Definitely recommend
Mealtime Magic
This is an absolute saving grace. I come in from work and put this and some pasta in the oven. Within an hour….there is dinner! No hassle , just done. Thick tomato and herby pasta sauce with a smooth creamy texture. Extremely affordable too.
Nice and easy sauce for a midweek meal
Great creamy taste. Made a lovely pasta bake
Great sauce, and no real difference from the more suggary version - my kids cant tell anyway! Just add pasta, veg and tuna/chicken and put it in the oven!
No added sugar is great- really need to watch sugar intake. Lovely product and forward thinking to help our health.