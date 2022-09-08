We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Homepride No Added Sugar Tomato & Herb Pasta Bake 485G

£1.70
£0.35/100g

Per 1/4 jar (121g) portion

Energy
511kJ
123kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
8.8g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.81g

medium

14%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 422kJ/102kcal

Product Description

  • A creamy tomato and herb pasta bake sauce with tomato and basil.
  • Why Not Try Our Slow Cooker Range?
  • Homepride Slow Cooker Beef & Ale
  • Homepride Slow Cooker BBQ Pulled Pork
  • Homepride Slow Cooker Chicken Curry
  • Homepride Slow Cooker Chilli Con Carne
  • Homepride trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • No Artificial Colours
  • No Added Sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • 1 of 5 a-Day Per Portion
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 485G
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Purée (73%), Tomatoes (10%), Rapeseed Oil, Carrot Purée, Basil (1%), Modified Maize Starch, Onion Purée, Dehydrated Hard Cheese (Milk), Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic Purée, Egg Yolk Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings (contain Celery), Ground Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best before end: see side of cap.Store in a cool dry place, once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: No Need to Boil Pasta
As Easy as 1, 2, 3...
1 Preheat your oven (200°C/Gas Mark 6/Fan 180°C).
2 Put 200g dry pasta into a 1.5L shallow ovenproof dish. Pour on the sauce and fill the empty jar to the top of the label with cold water and stir into the pasta, coating well.
3 Bake uncovered, for 25 minutes. Remove the dish from the oven and stir thoroughly. Sprinkle on 100g grated cheese and return to the oven for 20 minutes until bubbling and golden.
Please Ensure Food is Fully Cooked and Piping Throughout Before Serving.
Leave to stand for 5 minutes, no one likes a burnt tongue.
Serve up with garlic bread or a salad, or both!
Serves 4

Number of uses

This jar contains approximately 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • If you have any problems please keep the jar and contact our Consumer Relations Department.
  • Phone 0800 022 3395
  • Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm (UK only) quoting codes printed on the pack.
  • You can write to us:
  • UK: Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • www.homepride.co.uk

Net Contents

485g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 1/4 jar (121g) portion
Energy422kJ/102kcal511kJ/123kcal
Fat7.3g8.8g
of which Saturates0.7g0.8g
Carbohydrate6.2g7.5g
of which Sugars4.2g5.1g
Fibre1.6g1.9g
Protein2.0g2.4g
Salt0.67g0.81g
This jar contains approximately 4 portions--
29 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

WHY IS THIS NOT OFFER AS WELL AS THE STANDARD ONE?

1 stars

This review is not for the sauce, its for TESCO CHIEFS. times are hard, & people(your customers) are trying to save ANY money they can with the cost of living crisis, & still trying to eat heathily despite rising food costs. That along with huge nhs waiting lists........So why is this healthier, no added sugar option not on clubcard price at the same time it's standard "added sugar" sister sauce is??? This does not encourage healthy eating, when people are trying to make ends meet. TESCO should seriously look at this when they put clubcard price offers on - they should include any same brand/same sauce low fat or no added sugar options in promotional offers AT THE SAME TIME, to encourage healthy eating.

Couldn't tell the difference between this and the

5 stars

Couldn't tell the difference between this and the original recipe. Easy to make meal, quick too.

Great easy fix to add flavour to pasta. Tastes gre

5 stars

Great easy fix to add flavour to pasta. Tastes great even though there is no added sugar. Herbs not too strong and lovey tomatoey taste.

Delicious creamy sauce, great for making a quick a

5 stars

Delicious creamy sauce, great for making a quick and easy pasta bake. Added bonus of no added sugar.

Such a good sauce, tastes great and quick and easy

5 stars

Such a good sauce, tastes great and quick and easy to use. Definitely recommend

Mealtime Magic

5 stars

This is an absolute saving grace. I come in from work and put this and some pasta in the oven. Within an hour….there is dinner! No hassle , just done. Thick tomato and herby pasta sauce with a smooth creamy texture. Extremely affordable too.

Nice and easy sauce for a midweek meal

5 stars

Nice and easy sauce for a midweek meal

Great creamy taste. Made a lovely pasta bake

5 stars

Great creamy taste. Made a lovely pasta bake

Great sauce, and no real difference from the more

5 stars

Great sauce, and no real difference from the more suggary version - my kids cant tell anyway! Just add pasta, veg and tuna/chicken and put it in the oven!

No added sugar is great- really need to watch suga

5 stars

No added sugar is great- really need to watch sugar intake. Lovely product and forward thinking to help our health.

