Epicure Original Whole Pickles Plus Dill & Red Pepper 970G

perfect just absolutely perfect , why didn't i discover these before , like the other reviewer said delicious in a sandwich with cheese , smaller but just like chip shop pickles , can't get enough of these
Amazing - 10/10
These gherkins are crunchy and perfectly sweet and sour at the same time. I wish they were back in stock.
great pickles, not salty, slightly sweet great all round flavour
These are excellent gherkins. I grew up eating pickles like this. My mother used to put them in sandwiches with cheddar and mayo. To this day I love a plate of cheese with a gherkin or two. These Epicure pickles are just the ticket: crisp, mouthwatering and just the right size — neither too big nor too small. They aren’t overly sweet, and they aren’t too salty. Beautifully presented, too. A quality product.