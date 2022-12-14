We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Epicure Original Whole Pickles Plus Dill & Red Pepper 970G

5(5)Write a review
Epicure Original Whole Pickles Plus Dill & Red Pepper 970G
£2.60
£0.49/100g DR.WT

Product Description

  • Original Whole Pickles with dill and red pepper
  • Join us for exciting recipe ideas: www.epicure.co.uk
  • Our pickles have been carefully selected for their delicious flavour and harvested early to keep their sharp crunch.
  • With dill and red pepper
  • Create - Discover and be Epicurious
  • Pack size: 530G

Information

Ingredients

Gherkins (55%), Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Mustard Seeds, Onion, Dill, Red Pepper, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Store in a Cool Dry PlaceOnce opened, refrigerate and consume within 5 days. Best Before End: See Lid.

Produce of

Packed in the Netherlands

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Epicure.,
  • Livingstone Road,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5NS,

Return to

  • Epicure.,
  • Livingstone Road,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5NS,
  • UK.
  • EU: Petty Wood (Europe),
  • 5th Floor,
  • Beaux Lane House,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 DH60,
  • Republic of Ireland.

Drained weight

530g

Net Contents

970g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(drained) per 100g
Energy145kJ/34kcal
Fat0.2g
of which saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate6.4g
of which sugars6.4g
Fibre0.9g
Protein0.6g
Salt1.00g
5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

absolutely perfect

5 stars

perfect just absolutely perfect , why didn't i discover these before , like the other reviewer said delicious in a sandwich with cheese , smaller but just like chip shop pickles , can't get enough of these

Amazing - 10/10

5 stars

Amazing - 10/10

These gherkins are crunchy and perfectly sweet and

5 stars

These gherkins are crunchy and perfectly sweet and sour at the same time. I wish they were back in stock.

old style

5 stars

great pickles, not salty, slightly sweet great all round flavour

tasty

5 stars

These are excellent gherkins. I grew up eating pickles like this. My mother used to put them in sandwiches with cheddar and mayo. To this day I love a plate of cheese with a gherkin or two. These Epicure pickles are just the ticket: crisp, mouthwatering and just the right size — neither too big nor too small. They aren’t overly sweet, and they aren’t too salty. Beautifully presented, too. A quality product.

