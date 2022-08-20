Dolmio 7 Vegetable Mediterranean Roasted Vegetable Pasta Sauce 350G

Not good
Tasted acidic and bitter. Won't buy again.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 329kJ 79kcal
Tomatoes (60%), Tomato Paste (12%), Carrot (5.0%), Onion (4.3%), Sunflower Oil, Roasted Courgettes (3.0%), Fried Aubergine (2.0%) (Aubergine, Sunflower Oil), Red Pepper (2.0%), Roasted Yellow Pepper (2.0%), Modified Maize Starch, Basil, Salt, Sugar, Roasted Onion Paste, Roasted Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Herb, Spice
After opening, refrigerate for up to 3 days.Best before: see lid.
Made in EU
2 Servings
350g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (175g) (%*)
|Energy
|329kJ 79kcal
|576kJ (7%) 138kcal (7%)
|Fat
|4.7g
|8.2g (12%)
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.9g (5%)
|Carbohydrate
|6.9g
|12g (5%)
|of which sugars
|4.5g
|7.9g (9%)
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.8g
|Protein
|1.4g
|2.5g (5%)
|Salt
|0.66g
|1.2g (20%)
|Potassium
|303.9mg
|531.8mg (27%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
