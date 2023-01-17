Lateral Chilean Pinot Noir 75Cl

Not great
I have had this bottle a number of times in the past and enjoyed, but this week it was awful, very vinegar tasting, everyone drinking said the same, it went straight down the sink.
My favourite budget wine great with any dish
Really good quality despite the extremely reasonable price
good quality every day wine
acceptable easy to drink. sometimes add it to beef stew.
Excelente wine !!
Very nice
It's my favourite red wine in the budget line. I always drink red wine for the antioxidants in it and pinot noir has more than others.
It was in my price range, very drinkable.
Good red wine, not heavy, very subtle.
Tried this, and we like it, in fact prefer it to Merlot, which we have drunk for years. So, my following orders will include Pinot Noir.
Good and social
Worth the money good all round sharing drink
Pleasantly surprised
Wanted to try a Pinot Noir for a change as normally go for Merlot or Rioja but usually find a decent wine for anywhere between £5-£7. Pleasantly surprised as pretty smooth and flavourful for the price. Certainly didn't taste like a cheap wine.