Lateral Chilean Pinot Noir 75Cl

£3.99
£3.99/75cl

Per 125ml glass

Energy
386kJ
93kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 309kJ / 74kcal

Product Description

  • Pinot Noir. D.O Valle Central. Wine of Chile.
  • From the heart of Chile, Lateral wines are a celebration of craft, culture and great taste. This smooth, medium bodied Pinot Noir has aromas of sweet berries and juicy red cherry flavours. Best served slightly below room temperature. Enjoy with duck or pork dishes.
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • This smooth, medium bodied Pinot Noir has aromas of sweet berries and juicy red cherry flavours

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

R&R Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Matias Lecaros

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir, Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are picked at optimum ripeness and undergo fermentation in stainless steel vats.

History

  • Chile has a long viticultural history for the New World, with winemaking dating back to the 16th century. French varietals were introduced in the mid-19th century and in the early 1980s, stainless steel vats became popular to preserve the freshness of the wines. Exports grew very quickly as quality wine production increased, Chile becoming the fifth largest exporter of wines in the world.

Regional Information

  • Central Valley is Chile's most productive and internationally known wine region. It is located directly across the Andes from Argentina and contains four wine growing sub-regions: the Maipo Valley, the Rapel Valley, the Curicó Valley and the Maule Valley. The region is large and diverse in terms of climate, and as such produces various styles of wine.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 4 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy with duck or pork dishes.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Kingsland Drinks EU Limited,
  • 88 Harcourt Street,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 DK18.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy309kJ / 74kcal386kJ / 93kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Not great

2 stars

I have had this bottle a number of times in the past and enjoyed, but this week it was awful, very vinegar tasting, everyone drinking said the same, it went straight down the sink.

My favourite budget wine great with any dish

5 stars

My favourite budget wine great with any dish

Really good quality despite the extremely reasonab

5 stars

Really good quality despite the extremely reasonable price

good quality every day wine

3 stars

acceptable easy to drink. sometimes add it to beef stew.

Excelente wine !!

5 stars

Excelente wine !!

Very nice

5 stars

It's my favourite red wine in the budget line. I always drink red wine for the antioxidants in it and pinot noir has more than others.

It was in my price range, very drinkable.

4 stars

It was in my price range, very drinkable.

Good red wine, not heavy, very subtle.

4 stars

Tried this, and we like it, in fact prefer it to Merlot, which we have drunk for years. So, my following orders will include Pinot Noir.

Good and social

4 stars

Worth the money good all round sharing drink

Pleasantly surprised

4 stars

Wanted to try a Pinot Noir for a change as normally go for Merlot or Rioja but usually find a decent wine for anywhere between £5-£7. Pleasantly surprised as pretty smooth and flavourful for the price. Certainly didn't taste like a cheap wine.

