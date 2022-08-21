Tesco Vegan Pancake Shaker Mix 155G

1. Shake bottle to loosen the contents. Remove cap and add 290ml non-dairy liquid. For best results use an oat based alternative. Invert the bottle and shake vigorously for approximately 1 minute, until the mixture is smooth.

2. Add a small amount of oil to a 7" non-stick frying pan and heat on a medium heat. Pour enough batter to cover the base of the pan, just enough to form a thin pancake.

3. Cook for 1-2 minutes, then loosen gently from the edge of the pan with a spatula. The pancake with be ready to turn when it moves freely from the base of the pan. Turn or flip the pancake over and cook for the further 1-2 minutes or until golden brown.

4. Repeat with the remaining batter.