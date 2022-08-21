Tesco Vegan Pancake Shaker Mix 155G

I've made both regular sweet and savoury pancakes
I've made both regular sweet and savoury pancakes with this mix. It's very nice, just needs to be in stock more often.
Lid tighter than the tightest tights
These are so delicious But you have to go through 5 rounds trying to get the lid off
Lovely pancakes!!!
I would use this everyday if I could! Makes the best pancakes ever. I’ve always wondered what vegan alternative there would be to pancakes, and I’ve found it. Only annoying thing is no matter how much you shake, there always seems to be powder at the bottom or the pack! Would also prefer if there was a line measurement on the side of how much to fill it too.
Best vegan pancakes I've had.
This mix makes really good pancakes. I've found other mixes and recipes to make quite dry pancakes but these are just like regular pancakes. I add a bit more plant milk than the directions say to get a thinner batter. The pancakes are then more like crepes. If you like thicker pancakes use the recommended amount of liquid. You need to give the bottle a really good shake once you add the liquid as some of the dry ingredients don't mix in very well. I found a quick whizz with a fork helps. I would definitely recommend.
Fantastic product !
Used this to make pancakes , Yorkshire’s and toad in the hole simply by adding unsweetened soya milk and a whisk, all things we’d missed since going vegan, all turned out well , very happy !
So sad. No pancakes.
I was genuinely excited by this, seemingly enabling my pancake day after many years. Took 5 minutes to get the lid off, in which effort the bottle became quite distorted. Straightened out the bottle & added oat milk to the marked fill line. Replaced cap & shook. Cap wasn't watertight & shaking was difficult without spillage. Shook bottle for a couple of minutes, then tipped some into a hot frying pan. Extremely lumpy & inedible. There ended my pancake day. So sad :)
Would be better if you actually had it in stock
Would be better if you had it IN STOCK? Very disappointing to go to get this last week and you had shelves filled of normal pancake mix but NO vegan pancake mix. Discrimination against vegans, It’s a really nice product by the way.
Don't forget the pancakes....
Really enjoyed the pancakes. Did have trouble unscrewing the lid but once opened was straightforward. One suggestion would be either I'm weak or you really have to shake the bottle. We found quite a few lumps so if I did it again i'd probably just empty the contents into a bowl and whisk it. Or maybe put a bit of milk in at a time to get it going. Other than that the pancakes were delicious and would definitely buy again!
Great taste!
Just as good as homemade!
Fantastic, no mess, delicious pancakes.