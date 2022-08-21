We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Vegan Pancake Shaker Mix 155G

4.7(10)Write a review
£1.00
£6.45/kg

One pancake

Energy
485kJ
115kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
2.3g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.5g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.30g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 837kJ / 198kcal

Product Description

  • Batter mix.
  • VEGAN JUST ADD MILK ALTERNATIVE
  • Pack size: 155G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Sulphate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Shake bottle to loosen the contents. Remove cap and add 290ml non-dairy liquid. For best results use an oat based alternative. Invert the bottle and shake vigorously for approximately 1 minute, until the mixture is smooth.

    2. Add a small amount of oil to a 7" non-stick frying pan and heat on a medium heat. Pour enough batter to cover the base of the pan, just enough to form a thin pancake. 

    3. Cook for 1-2 minutes, then loosen gently from the edge of the pan with a spatula. The pancake with be ready to turn when it moves freely from the base of the pan. Turn or flip the pancake over and cook for the further 1-2 minutes or until golden brown. 

    4. Repeat with the remaining batter. 

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

155g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pancake (58g)
Energy837kJ / 198kcal485kJ / 115kcal
Fat4.0g2.3g
Saturates0.7g0.4g
Carbohydrate34.8g20.2g
Sugars6.1g3.5g
Fibre1.2g0.7g
Protein5.1g3.0g
Salt0.53g0.30g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions, with 290ml of oat milk..--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

10 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

I've made both regular sweet and savoury pancakes

5 stars

I've made both regular sweet and savoury pancakes with this mix. It's very nice, just needs to be in stock more often.

Lid tighter than the tightest tights

5 stars

These are so delicious But you have to go through 5 rounds trying to get the lid off

Lovely pancakes!!!

5 stars

I would use this everyday if I could! Makes the best pancakes ever. I’ve always wondered what vegan alternative there would be to pancakes, and I’ve found it. Only annoying thing is no matter how much you shake, there always seems to be powder at the bottom or the pack! Would also prefer if there was a line measurement on the side of how much to fill it too.

Best vegan pancakes I've had.

5 stars

This mix makes really good pancakes. I've found other mixes and recipes to make quite dry pancakes but these are just like regular pancakes. I add a bit more plant milk than the directions say to get a thinner batter. The pancakes are then more like crepes. If you like thicker pancakes use the recommended amount of liquid. You need to give the bottle a really good shake once you add the liquid as some of the dry ingredients don't mix in very well. I found a quick whizz with a fork helps. I would definitely recommend.

Fantastic product !

5 stars

Used this to make pancakes , Yorkshire’s and toad in the hole simply by adding unsweetened soya milk and a whisk, all things we’d missed since going vegan, all turned out well , very happy !

So sad. No pancakes.

2 stars

I was genuinely excited by this, seemingly enabling my pancake day after many years. Took 5 minutes to get the lid off, in which effort the bottle became quite distorted. Straightened out the bottle & added oat milk to the marked fill line. Replaced cap & shook. Cap wasn't watertight & shaking was difficult without spillage. Shook bottle for a couple of minutes, then tipped some into a hot frying pan. Extremely lumpy & inedible. There ended my pancake day. So sad :)

Would be better if you actually had it in stock

5 stars

Would be better if you had it IN STOCK? Very disappointing to go to get this last week and you had shelves filled of normal pancake mix but NO vegan pancake mix. Discrimination against vegans, It’s a really nice product by the way.

Don't forget the pancakes....

5 stars

Really enjoyed the pancakes. Did have trouble unscrewing the lid but once opened was straightforward. One suggestion would be either I'm weak or you really have to shake the bottle. We found quite a few lumps so if I did it again i'd probably just empty the contents into a bowl and whisk it. Or maybe put a bit of milk in at a time to get it going. Other than that the pancakes were delicious and would definitely buy again!

Great taste!

5 stars

Great taste!

Just as good as homemade!

5 stars

Fantastic, no mess, delicious pancakes.

