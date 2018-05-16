We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Caramilk Chocolate Bar 90G

Cadbury Caramilk Chocolate Bar 90G
Each 30 g (6 chunks) contains
  • Energy682kJ 163kcal
    8%
  • Fat9.1g
    13%
  • Saturates5.5g
    27%
  • Sugars19g
    21%
  • Salt0.09g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2273 kJ

Product Description

  • White chocolate with caramelised milk powder (5 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Cocoa Life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farming
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Caramelised Milk Powder [Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Sugar, Butter, Natural Flavouring], Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

6x chunks = 1 Portion. 3 portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 6 chunks (30 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2273 kJ682 kJ8400 kJ /
-544 kcal163 kcal2000 kcal
Fat30 g9.1 g70 g
of which Saturates18 g5.5 g20 g
Carbohydrate63 g19 g260 g
of which Sugars63 g19 g90 g
Fibre0 g0 g-
Protein4.2 g1.3 g50 g
Salt0.29 g0.09 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

