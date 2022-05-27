We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Soleil After Sun Lotion Aloe Vera 200Ml

1(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Soleil After Sun Lotion Aloe Vera 200Ml
£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Soleil After Sun Soothing & Moisturising Lotion with Aloe Vera
  • After sun. Soothing & Moisturising Lotion. With Aloe Vera. Hydrates the Skin. Easily Absorbed
  • This cooling and soothing after sun lotion is enriched with Aloe Vera to replenish dehydrated, sun exposed skin. Dermatologically tested, it helps to prevent peeling and prolong your tan.
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Parfum(Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Limonene), Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Allantoin, Sodium Hydroxide, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Citric Acid.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place below 25°C.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply liberally after sun exposure. Re-apply whenever your skin feels dehydrated. Continue daily use to prolong your tan.

Recycling info

Tube. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200ml e

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Not good

1 stars

After purchasing the factor 30 and 15 this was again not a good product It seemed watering and because I had already had a reaction to the other lotions and could no longer using it

