Tesco Soleil After Sun Lotion Aloe Vera 200Ml

Not good
After purchasing the factor 30 and 15 this was again not a good product It seemed watering and because I had already had a reaction to the other lotions and could no longer using it
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Parfum(Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Limonene), Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Allantoin, Sodium Hydroxide, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Citric Acid.
Store in a cool dry place below 25°C.
Produced in Germany
Tube. Recycle
200ml e
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 1 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
After purchasing the factor 30 and 15 this was again not a good product It seemed watering and because I had already had a reaction to the other lotions and could no longer using it