Wellkid Multivitamin Liquid 150Ml

Expert nutritional support for kidsWellkid® Multi-vitamin Liquid provides a comprehensive range of vitamins and minerals, plus malt extract which is specially formulated to help safeguard the nutritional intake of children aged 4-12 years.Nutritional support ideal for kidsWellkid® Multi-vitamin Liquid provides a comprehensive range of vitamins and minerals to help maintain all round health, with Swiss Alpine malt.Great tasting liquidWith a delicious orange taste that kids will love, Wellkid® Multi-vitamin Liquid is suitable for children aged 4-12 years, providing an easy way to help safeguard their daily intake of key vitamins and minerals.Bone growth and developmentIncluding iodine which contributes to normal growth of children and iron which contributes to normal cognitive development of children. It is scientifically proven that vitamin D is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children.
Iodine which contributes to normal growth of childrenIron which contributes to normal cognitive development of children
Purified Water, Raw Cane Sugar, Malt Extract (from Barley), Glucose Liquid (Sulphur Dioxide), Ferric Ammonium Citrate, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Natural Flavouring (Orange Oil Extract), Vitamin E (DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate), Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid & Sodium Hydroxide, Pantothenic Acid (D-Panthenol), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium), Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Hydrochloride), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A (as Palmitate [Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Potassium Iodide, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)
Made in a site that may handle Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
DirectionsShake well before use.Give to your child orally, as below.4 to 10 years: 1 teaspoon (5ml) daily11 to 12 years: 2 teaspoons (10ml) daily1 teaspoonful = approx. 5mlRecommended with or following a meal. Not to be taken on an empty stomach. Do not exceed the recommended intake. Some natural change in colour may occur after opening. Measuring spoon included (recyclable plastic). Wash and dry the spoon thoroughly after use (not in a steam steriliser).To open bottle, press and turn childproof cap. Keep tightly closed.
