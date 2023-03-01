Wellkid Multivitamin Liquid 150Ml

Vitamin and mineral liquid with malt extract, for children aged 4-12 years. The Diana Award Wellkid® supports The Diana Award, which inspires and recognises social action in young people! www.diana-award.org.uk

Expert nutritional support for kids Wellkid® Multi-vitamin Liquid provides a comprehensive range of vitamins and minerals, plus malt extract which is specially formulated to help safeguard the nutritional intake of children aged 4-12 years. Nutritional support ideal for kids Wellkid® Multi-vitamin Liquid provides a comprehensive range of vitamins and minerals to help maintain all round health, with Swiss Alpine malt. Great tasting liquid With a delicious orange taste that kids will love, Wellkid® Multi-vitamin Liquid is suitable for children aged 4-12 years, providing an easy way to help safeguard their daily intake of key vitamins and minerals. Bone growth and development Including iodine which contributes to normal growth of children and iron which contributes to normal cognitive development of children. It is scientifically proven that vitamin D is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children.

Also available in the Wellkid® range: Chewable Tablets A great tasting natural fruit flavour multi-vitamin for 4 to 12 year olds. Soft Jelly™ Pastilles A great tasting natural orange or strawberry flavour multi-vitamin for 4 to 12 years olds.

© Vitabiotics Ltd. Wellkid is a registered trademark.

Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living

15 vitamins & minerals Swiss Alpine malt Including iron to contribute to normal cognitive development of children From the UK's no 1 Vitabiotics Supplement Range Great Tasting With 10µg vit. D the level recommended by the UK Department of Health Queen's Award 4 Times Winner No Dairy or Lactose No Alcohol No Yeast Wellkid is Not Tested on Animals No Artificial Sweeteners or Flavours No Artificial Colours Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 150ML

Iodine which contributes to normal growth of children Iron which contributes to normal cognitive development of children

Ingredients

Purified Water, Raw Cane Sugar, Malt Extract (from Barley), Glucose Liquid (Sulphur Dioxide), Ferric Ammonium Citrate, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Natural Flavouring (Orange Oil Extract), Vitamin E (DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate), Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid & Sodium Hydroxide, Pantothenic Acid (D-Panthenol), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium), Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Hydrochloride), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A (as Palmitate [Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Potassium Iodide, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)

Allergy Information

Made in a site that may handle Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions Shake well before use. Give to your child orally, as below. 4 to 10 years: 1 teaspoon (5ml) daily 11 to 12 years: 2 teaspoons (10ml) daily 1 teaspoonful = approx. 5ml Recommended with or following a meal. Not to be taken on an empty stomach. Do not exceed the recommended intake. Some natural change in colour may occur after opening. Measuring spoon included (recyclable plastic). Wash and dry the spoon thoroughly after use (not in a steam steriliser). To open bottle, press and turn childproof cap. Keep tightly closed.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Sweeteners Free From Yeast

Lower age limit

4 Years

upper-age-limit

12 Years