Tesco Finest Lime Infused Mango 100G

An anytime snack
Nice snack for an occasional treat. Quite flavourful
These are delicious, so moreish!
It's very easy to eat the whole packet in one go, I have trouble trying to stick to a limit. Not good for the diet, but great for the enjoyment! Nice, chewy mango pieces with an excellent flavour!
WOW Amazing Product!
Amazing product- Lovely combination of flavours and a good healthy snack.
Love the lime and mango combination
This is so tasty- i love the lime and mango combination. It's a bit expensive for the size of bag but i'd definately buy it again.
Delicious
Lovely sweet, chewy dried mango with good flavour of lime - delicious! Kids enjoy this in their lunchboxes. A bit pricey but good quality.