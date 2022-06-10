We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Lime Infused Mango 100G

4.8(5)Write a review
Tesco Finest Lime Infused Mango 100G
£ 3.00
£30.00/kg

Per 30g

Energy
437kJ
103kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
19.5g

high

22%of the reference intake
Salt
0.2g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1457kJ / 344kcal

Product Description

  • Dried mango infused with lime extract.
  • Our Tesco Finest dried fruits are specially selected by experts with over 100 years' experience and sourced from carefully selected farms for the best quality. Harvested when the fruit is at its optimum ripeness, our Carabao mango is peeled, sliced by hand, dried and then gently tumbled in lime extract.
  • Carefully selected dried Carabao mango infused with Brazilian lime extract.
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dried Mango (98%), Lime Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal bag.

Number of uses

approx. 3 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1457kJ / 344kcal437kJ / 103kcal
Fat2.5g0.8g
Saturates0.7g0.2g
Carbohydrate76.3g22.9g
Sugars65.1g19.5g
Fibre3.5g1.1g
Protein2.3g0.7g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

An anytime snack

4 stars

Nice snack for an occasional treat. Quite flavourful

These are delicious, so moreish!

5 stars

It's very easy to eat the whole packet in one go, I have trouble trying to stick to a limit. Not good for the diet, but great for the enjoyment! Nice, chewy mango pieces with an excellent flavour!

WOW Amazing Product!

5 stars

Amazing product- Lovely combination of flavours and a good healthy snack.

Love the lime and mango combination

5 stars

This is so tasty- i love the lime and mango combination. It's a bit expensive for the size of bag but i'd definately buy it again.

Delicious

5 stars

Lovely sweet, chewy dried mango with good flavour of lime - delicious! Kids enjoy this in their lunchboxes. A bit pricey but good quality.

