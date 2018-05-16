Tesco Pastel De Nata 4 Pack
Product Description
- Flaky pastry cases filled with egg custard.
- Freshly baked instore, these delicious Pastel De Natas are made to a traditional recipe, with a light and crispy pastry case, an indulgent sweet egg custard filling and a caramelised finish. The perfect sweet treat to accompany a hot drink or share with others and great for those looking for a small indulgent treat.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Whole Milk, Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Pasteurised Egg White, Dried Whole Milk, Sunflower Oil, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Coconut Fat, Emulsifier (E471), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Anti-oxidant (Alpha-Tocopherol).
Allergy Information
- Contains gluten, wheat, milk and egg. May contain sesame seeds and soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Net Contents
4
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tart (55g)
|Energy
|1179kJ / 281kcal
|649kJ / 154kcal
|Fat
|10.1g
|5.5g
|Saturates
|4.6g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|42.8g
|23.5g
|Sugars
|22.1g
|12.2g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.5g
|Protein
|4.2g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
