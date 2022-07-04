We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kellogg's Corn Flakes 500G

4(13)Write a review
image 1 of Kellogg's Corn Flakes 500G

£ 2.00
£0.40/100g

30g

Energy
481kJ
113kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
0.3g

low

0.4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.4g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.34g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1604kJ

Product Description

  • Toasted Flakes of Golden Corn Fortified with Vitamins and Iron.
  • Responsibly sourced corn*
  • *Find out more about our responsibly sourced corn initiatives at www.kelloggs.com
  • Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • The original and the best, Kellogg's Corn Flakes are the classic way to start your day. Each delicious corn flake is naturally sun-dried and ripens in 140 days of sunshine and is then rolled and toasted to perfection to give you that iconic golden crisp crunchiness and classic taste you know and love. Each bowl of Kellogg's Corn Flakes is enriched with 8 vitamins and minerals, including vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 and B23. Not to mention, each bowl of Corn Flakes provides 50% of your daily vitamin D needs which contributes to the maintenance of normal bones. Corn Flakes are proudly made with no artificial colours or flavours so you can rest assured you and your family are getting only the best ingredients in your cereal. Best of all, the corn used in Kellogg's Corn Flakes is responsibly sourced and grown by farmers in Argentina, where conditions are ideal for this crop to thrive, proving why Kellogg's Corn Flakes are the original & best and have been delighting families for over 100 years.
  • *Contains ≥15% RI vitamin D which contributes to the maintenance of normal bones
  • The Original & Best Tasting*™
  • *Source: independent survey by MMR, June 2018, tested against 85% of the flakes products in UK/ ROI. Online survey with 1,000 consumers.
  • **Source of vitamins D, B1, B3, B6, B9 & B12 and iron. Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones.
  • As the pioneering product for Kellogg, Corn Flakes is the original and best. With its unbeatable taste and crunch, there truly isn't any other cornflake like it.
  • Wake up to the Original & Best with Kellogg's Corn Flakes
  • Each 30g bowl of Corn Flakes breakfast cereal is enriched with 7 vitamins & Iron, including vitamins D, B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12
  • TM, ®, © 2019 Kellogg Company.
  • All rights reserved.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • Make your breakfast a classic with a bowl of Kellogg's Corn Flakes breakfast cereal with milk
  • Each 30g bowl of Corn Flakes breakfast cereal is a source of Vitamin-D
  • Kellogg's Corn Flakes breakfast cereal is made with no artificial colours or flavours
  • Wake up to the original & best with Kellogg's Corn Flakes breakfast cereal
  • Pack size: 500G
  • Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones
  • Source of vitamins D, B1, B3, B6, B9 & B12 and iron

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Barley Malt Extract, Sugar, Salt, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

Best before: see top.Store in a cool dry place.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g%RI*/30g%RI*
Energy1604kJ481kJ
-378kcal113kcal6%
Fat0.9g0.3g0.4%
of which saturates0.2g0.1g1%
Carbohydrate84g25g10%
of which sugars8.0g2.4g3%
Fibre3.0g0.9g
Protein7.0g2.1g4%
Salt1.1g0.34g6%
Vitamin D8.4µg168%2.5µg50%
Thiamin0.91mg83%0.27mg25%
Riboflavin1.2mg86%0.36mg25%
Niacin13mg83%4.0mg25%
Vitamin B61.2mg86%0.36mg25%
Folic Acid166µg83%49.8µg25%
Vitamin B122.1µg84%0.63µg25%
Iron8.0mg57%2.4mg17%
Vitamins:----
Minerals:----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
13 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

very good quality I would recommend this product t

5 stars

very good quality I would recommend this product to anyone

Good value

5 stars

Good value

great

5 stars

good value

very nice and fresh

5 stars

very nice and fresh

A good breakfast

5 stars

first time in years I found it very enjoyable

Nice and crunchy, shame about the box.

4 stars

Flakes nice and crunchy and remain so, as long as you keep the inner packet airtight. The only disadvantage I find is that the recently-increased product weight and corresponding new box dimensions mean it only just squeezes into the allotted shelf space in my cupboard whereas the previous 450g pack was about 12mm shorter and fitted in much easier.

I always have them for my breakfast. They are m

4 stars

I always have them for my breakfast. They are more crisp than other brands

Just the right height for my cupboard!

5 stars

Just the right height for my cupboard!

always loved cornflakes

5 stars

always loved cornflakes

Package too tall , will not fit on kitchen shelves

3 stars

Product OK Packaging too tall will not fit on kitchen cupboard shelves

