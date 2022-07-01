Heinz Plant Protein Mediterranean Tomato & Bean Soup 400G

Yuk! It was revolting - won't be buying this agai
Yuk! It was revolting - won't be buying this again for sure.
Disgusting
Tastes Horrible. It tastes very chalky. I wish I had just got tomato soup and added beans to it.
Average at best. This soup isn't the worst thing
Average at best. This soup isn't the worst thing ever (like their other Plant Proteinz flavour), but it does taste quite on the artificial side. I think Heinz need to review their use of Pea Protein in soup because I would say it just doesn't work. Yes it bumps up the protein, but I've tried both soups in this range and both flavours are just overpowered by the inclusion of the pea protein. This flavour is the more tolerable of the two but I definitely wouldn't buy it again. The protein value and the fact it covers 2 of your 5 a day is great, but the flavour and experience of eating it definitely isn't.
Not the flavour we expected....
Really liked the idea of this as a protein beany boost for lunchtime, but the aroma, flavour and texture was terrible. None of the family enjoyed it sadly. It doesn't taste remotely of tomato, we cannot think of what the flavour actually reminded us of, but it was not good.
Really delicious
Delicious - rich, thick, full of beans and flavour - quite expensive sadly
Too much thyme!
So much thyme it’s inedible.
Tasteless and bland
I thought it was quite tasteless and bland and needed something to spice it up a bit
Strange taste
It's not awful, however it does have a almost powdery taste which ruins it. The tomato is there but is very weak
Strange flavour
Unpleasant tasting. I expected a predominantly tomato flavour and instead it tastes strange and chemically sharp, just unpalatable.
May as well come from a packet
This leaves a really strange, powdery residue in your mouth