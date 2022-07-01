We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heinz Plant Protein Mediterranean Tomato & Bean Soup 400G

3.3(49)Write a review
Heinz Plant Protein Mediterranean Tomato & Bean Soup 400G

£ 0.95
£0.24/100g

Per 400g can

Energy
896kJ
235kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
4.6g

low

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.7g

low

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.7g

medium

28%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 224kJ

Product Description

  • Mediterranean Style Tomato Soup with Haricot Beans, Garlic & Thyme.
  • Eat as part of a healthy balanced diet.
  • Heinz Plant Proteinz Soups are a range of flavour-packed soups made up of a carefully chosen combination of nutritious vegetables, pulses and spices. With 14g of plant protein per can, this is a flavoursome meal bursting with plant greatness.
  • It tastes delicious and it's good for you too...Win win!
  • 14g Plant Protein Per Can†
  • 2 of your 5 a day in a can. †Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass.
  • Bursting with plant greatness
  • When it comes to goodness, you can't beat the power of plants.
  • 14g of Plant Protein per can
  • 2 of your 5 a day
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Source of Fibre
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomatoes (35%), Vegetables (Green Peppers, Onions, Carrots, Celery), Haricot Beans (10%), Modified Cornflour, Pea Protein Isolate, Roasted Onion Puree (Fried Onion (Onion, Sunflower Oil), Water, Toasted Onions, Salt, Dextrose), Roasted Red Pepper Puree (Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour), Garlic Puree, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Garlic Puree (Water, Roasted Garlic, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Garlic, Garlic Extract, Thickener - Xanthan Gum, Sunflower Oil), Sugar, Yeast Extracts, Herb Extract, Thyme, Black Pepper, Salt, Natural Garlic Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery

Storage

Put unused soup in a suitable container in the fridge. Eat within 2 days. Best before end - see can end.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Heat gently in a pan.

Number of uses

Serving per can - 1

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • UK: H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • IE: H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer can%RI*
Energy224kJ896kJ
-59kcal235kcal12%
Fat1.2g4.6g7%
- of which saturates0.2g0.6g3%
Carbohydrate8.6g34.6g13%
- of which sugars2.4g9.7g11%
Fibre1.1g4.5g
Protein3.5g14.2g28%
Salt0.4g1.7g28%
Serving per can - 1---
*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
49 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Yuk! It was revolting - won't be buying this agai

1 stars

Yuk! It was revolting - won't be buying this again for sure.

Disgusting

1 stars

Tastes Horrible. It tastes very chalky. I wish I had just got tomato soup and added beans to it.

Average at best. This soup isn't the worst thing

2 stars

Average at best. This soup isn't the worst thing ever (like their other Plant Proteinz flavour), but it does taste quite on the artificial side. I think Heinz need to review their use of Pea Protein in soup because I would say it just doesn't work. Yes it bumps up the protein, but I've tried both soups in this range and both flavours are just overpowered by the inclusion of the pea protein. This flavour is the more tolerable of the two but I definitely wouldn't buy it again. The protein value and the fact it covers 2 of your 5 a day is great, but the flavour and experience of eating it definitely isn't.

Not the flavour we expected....

1 stars

Really liked the idea of this as a protein beany boost for lunchtime, but the aroma, flavour and texture was terrible. None of the family enjoyed it sadly. It doesn't taste remotely of tomato, we cannot think of what the flavour actually reminded us of, but it was not good.

Really delicious

5 stars

Delicious - rich, thick, full of beans and flavour - quite expensive sadly

Too much thyme!

1 stars

So much thyme it’s inedible.

Tasteless and bland

2 stars

I thought it was quite tasteless and bland and needed something to spice it up a bit

Strange taste

2 stars

It's not awful, however it does have a almost powdery taste which ruins it. The tomato is there but is very weak

Strange flavour

2 stars

Unpleasant tasting. I expected a predominantly tomato flavour and instead it tastes strange and chemically sharp, just unpalatable.

May as well come from a packet

1 stars

This leaves a really strange, powdery residue in your mouth

