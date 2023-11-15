We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dishmatic Style Fillable Handle & Replacement Sponge

Dishmatic Style Fillable Handle & Replacement Sponge

Dishmatic Style Fillable Washing Up Handle and Bonus RefillDishmatic is the world's #1 dispensing fillable and refillable washing up tool.Dishmatic - Your dish friend.Stunningly simple and fantastically effective, Dishmatic is an essential aid to dishwashing that's loved by everyone who uses it.The familiar favourite Dishmatic dispensing handle - sold with an anti-bacterial abrasive on the sponge head to prevent the growth of bacteria. With an easy grip handle and a specially designed twist and click screw cap closure for easy filling. This Dishmatic Handle also comes with a bonus General Purpose Refill, which is perfect for all general purpose washing up such as plates, pans, and cutlery..Practical and reliable, it is designed to last. Dishmatic's angled head makes it easy to get into the corners of bakeware and crockery. Suitable for use with our full range of interchangeable heads.
Available RefillsWhite/Blue - Non ScratchGreen - General PurposeBlack - Extra Heavy DutyAvailable refills fit all Dishmatic handles.
“Dishmatic” and "Your dish friend" are registered trademarks and wordmarks of Libman Brands UK Ltd. Patented Design.
Dishmatic is the world's #1 dispensing fillable and refillable washing up toolAbrasive on sponge heads treated with anti bacterial agent

Designed and manufactured in the UK

To use Dishmatic:Fill - Simply unscrew the cap and fill with your favourite washing up liquid. Twist and click to close.Dispense - The washing up liquid is automatically dispensed through the sponge head as you wash your crockery and pans, leaving your dishes spotlessly clean.Replace - Your Dishmatic is designed to last but when the sponge head is worn, simply unclip and replace it. All Dishmatic refills are interchangeable and all sponge heads are treated with our anti-bacterial agent.

