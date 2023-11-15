Dishmatic Style Fillable Handle & Replacement Sponge

Dishmatic Style Fillable Handle & Repl Sponge

Dishmatic Style Fillable Washing Up Handle and Bonus Refill Dishmatic is the world's #1 dispensing fillable and refillable washing up tool. Dishmatic - Your dish friend. Stunningly simple and fantastically effective, Dishmatic is an essential aid to dishwashing that's loved by everyone who uses it. The familiar favourite Dishmatic dispensing handle - sold with an anti-bacterial abrasive on the sponge head to prevent the growth of bacteria. With an easy grip handle and a specially designed twist and click screw cap closure for easy filling. This Dishmatic Handle also comes with a bonus General Purpose Refill, which is perfect for all general purpose washing up such as plates, pans, and cutlery.. Practical and reliable, it is designed to last. Dishmatic's angled head makes it easy to get into the corners of bakeware and crockery. Suitable for use with our full range of interchangeable heads.

Available Refills White/Blue - Non Scratch Green - General Purpose Black - Extra Heavy Duty Available refills fit all Dishmatic handles.

“Dishmatic” and "Your dish friend" are registered trademarks and wordmarks of Libman Brands UK Ltd. Patented Design.

Designed and manufactured in the UK

