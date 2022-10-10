We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tetley Earl Grey 50 Tea Bags 125G

3.1(7)Write a review
£2.65
£2.12/100g

Product Description

  • Flavoured Black Tea
  • Find out more at ra.org
  • Brewing the Perfect Cuppa
  • One bag per mug is best, or one bag per person popped into a warmed teapot. Add freshly boiled water, stir and gently squeeze. Brew to the right strength for you, serve and enjoy.
  • Turn every cuppa into a journey of the senses. Tetley takes you to the finest tea plantations in Africa and beyond for a richer, deeper taste.
  • Tetley Earl Grey is a classic and flavourful gentle tea. Our delicate blend of light African teas, layered with a zesty citrus twist, is a moment of peace in a fast-moving world. With every sip, the day ahead looks clearer, brighter, livelier.
  • We are a member of Ethical Tea Partnership
  • Improving the lives of tea workers and their environment www.ethicalteapartnership.org
  • At Tetley we are committed to working with the Rainforest Aliance and the Ethical Tea Partnership, supporting projects that help benefit tea growing communities and the environment.
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Black Tea
  • Delicate, refreshing high quality black tea with a zesty citrus twist
  • Send your senses on a journey!
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

Black Tea* (94%), Flavouring (6%), *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Storage

For Best Before see base of pack.Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Number of uses

Average contents 50 tea bags

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Tata Consumer Products GB Limited,
  • 325 Oldfield Lane North,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 0AZ,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Visit us at www.tetley.co.uk
  • Registered UK address:
  • Tata Consumer Products GB Limited,
  • 325 Oldfield Lane North,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 0AZ,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.tetley.com
  • So how was your cuppa?
  • Questions, comments, feedback, we'd be chuffed to hear from you.
  • www.tetley.co.uk/contact

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy4kJ 1 kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate0.3g
of which sugars0g
Protein0g
Salt0g
7 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Not the Earl Grey I know

1 stars

No bergamot flavour, I managed 2 bags before throwing the rest away and went back to Twinings version. A false economy.

Excellent flavour

5 stars

Every bit as good as the more expensive branded version

Avoid -pay more for the proper stuff.

1 stars

Cheap - but horrible.

I only drink Earl Grey tea and Tetley is my favour

5 stars

I only drink Earl Grey tea and Tetley is my favourite brand so I was very pleased when you started selling earl grey in this brand.

Love this tea ! Always drank Green Tea . This was

5 stars

Love this tea ! Always drank Green Tea . This was a refreshing change .

Hardly any bergamot taste at all.

2 stars

Hardly any bergamot taste at all.

it didn't have the strength of flavour my usual br

3 stars

it didn't have the strength of flavour my usual brand has but worth buying as a stanby

