Tetley Earl Grey 50 Tea Bags 125G

Not the Earl Grey I know
No bergamot flavour, I managed 2 bags before throwing the rest away and went back to Twinings version. A false economy.
Excellent flavour
Every bit as good as the more expensive branded version
Avoid -pay more for the proper stuff.
Cheap - but horrible.
I only drink Earl Grey tea and Tetley is my favourite brand so I was very pleased when you started selling earl grey in this brand.
Love this tea ! Always drank Green Tea . This was a refreshing change .
Hardly any bergamot taste at all.
it didn't have the strength of flavour my usual brand has but worth buying as a stanby