Tesco Finest British 4 New York Style Hot Dogs 400G

Tesco Finest British 4 New York Style Hot Dogs 400G
£ 2.75
£6.88/kg

One hot dog

Energy
945kJ
227kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
15.9g

high

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.8g

high

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.79g

high

30%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1061kJ / 255kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Pork sausages with apple wood smoked pork shoulder, chargrilled onions, tomato ketchup, mustard and seasonings.
  • Our sausages are made for us by a family run business who’ve taken pride in making sausages for more than 200 years. They are all made with 100% British pork which is hand trimmed by expertly trained butchers. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour.
  • Made with apple wood smoked pork shoulder, flavoured with chargrilled onions, tomato ketchup and mustard. PRIME CUTS OF PORK
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Apple Wood Smoked Pork Shoulder (37%), Pork (37%), Chargrilled Onion, Water, Chickpea Flour, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Apple Wood Smoked Rice Flour, Stabilisers (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate, Xanthan Gum), Dextrose, Tomato, Tomato Paste, Mustard Flour, Potato Starch, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Lactate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cornflour, White Pepper, Mace, Flavouring, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Maize Starch, Sage, Turmeric, Rapeseed Oil, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Garlic Powder, Clove.

Filled into alginate casings. 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 25-30 mins Place on a lightly greased baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Medium 16-18 mins Place under a pre-heated medium grill. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne hot dog (89g**)
Energy1061kJ / 255kcal945kJ / 227kcal
Fat17.9g15.9g
Saturates6.6g5.8g
Carbohydrate6.8g6.1g
Sugars1.8g1.6g
Fibre1.4g1.3g
Protein16.0g14.3g
Salt2.01g1.79g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 356g.--
When grilled according to instructions.--
10 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

The Real Thing

5 stars

Love 'em. They taste authentic and very flavoursome. Perfect on the barbie.

Top dog

5 stars

These sausages had such a nice flavour. I used them in a sausage and potato bake and then were delicious. Nicely meaty, not too fatty. Very nice. It's nice to have flavoured sausages that are gluten free.

Dull.

1 stars

Bland and boring.

Lovely sausages. Definitely will be buying again

5 stars

Lovely sausages. Definitely will be buying again

These are absolutely delicious on the bbq. Hotdogs

5 stars

These are absolutely delicious on the bbq. Hotdogs can sometimes be grisly and fatty but these are totally yummy!! 10/10 would buy again.

Just what a hot dog should taste like

5 stars

Just what a hot dog should taste like

firm and tasty

5 stars

very firm, lightly seasoned, best hotdogs I've tasted from a supermarket. I cooked one each for my partner and me in the oven alongside some chips and they are very filling, glad I didn't cook 2 each!!

Ok but not worth paying for. Bland

3 stars

Ok but Nothing out of the ordinary but I will not order again.

It's a massive YES from me!

5 stars

Oh these are the best!! Heaven sent. Found by accident as a substitute - will never order anything else in sausages now! Don't tell your friends though, I don't want T|esco to be out of stock, ever.

Yummy

5 stars

Great Dogs

