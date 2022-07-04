Tesco Finest British 4 New York Style Hot Dogs 400G

The Real Thing
Love 'em. They taste authentic and very flavoursome. Perfect on the barbie.
Top dog
These sausages had such a nice flavour. I used them in a sausage and potato bake and then were delicious. Nicely meaty, not too fatty. Very nice. It's nice to have flavoured sausages that are gluten free.
Dull.
Bland and boring.
Lovely sausages. Definitely will be buying again
Lovely sausages. Definitely will be buying again
These are absolutely delicious on the bbq. Hotdogs
These are absolutely delicious on the bbq. Hotdogs can sometimes be grisly and fatty but these are totally yummy!! 10/10 would buy again.
Just what a hot dog should taste like
Just what a hot dog should taste like
firm and tasty
very firm, lightly seasoned, best hotdogs I've tasted from a supermarket. I cooked one each for my partner and me in the oven alongside some chips and they are very filling, glad I didn't cook 2 each!!
Ok but not worth paying for. Bland
Ok but Nothing out of the ordinary but I will not order again.
It's a massive YES from me!
Oh these are the best!! Heaven sent. Found by accident as a substitute - will never order anything else in sausages now! Don't tell your friends though, I don't want T|esco to be out of stock, ever.
Yummy
Great Dogs