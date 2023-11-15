DOVE RENEWING CARE PEONY ROSE BATH SALTS 900G

Transform your bathing experience to a moment of self-care and pampering with Dove Renewing Care Bath Salts, infused with peony & rose scent. We have partnered with Stacey Solomon on this limited edition of our Dove Renewing Care Bath Salts. After many years of working with Stacey, we wanted to ensure these packs were co-created with her and inspired by her own style. We also used her real signature and even included a personal note from Stacey on the back. Made with pure sea salts and skin-natural moisturisers, this caring formula of bath salts helps relieve tired and aching muscles while leaving your skin soft, smooth, and delicately fragranced with the rejuvenating scent of peony & rose. Specially formulated to care for your skin and relax your mind & body as you soak, Dove Bath Salts are a great way to pamper yourself at home, helping you make those quiet moments an act of care for you and your skin. To indulge your skin and senses, pour at least 2-3 handfuls of Dove Peony & Rose Renewing Care Bath Salts into a stream of warm running water and allow to fully dissolve before carefully stepping into the bath. Reseal pouch firmly to keep waterproof. Let the warm water envelop your body and unwind in a relaxing bath. Avoid contact with eyes; otherwise rinse well with cool, clean water. Rinse off excess salt to reveal instantly soft, smooth skin. Remember to take care when stepping out of the bath as it may be slippery. Dove Peony & Rose Renewing Care Bath Salts are dermatologically tested. Dove does not test on animals and all our skincare products are cruelty-free, accredited by PETA.

Dove Renewing Care Bath salts are infused with floral peony & rose scent to cleanse your mind & body and delicately fragrance your skin Featuring limited edition artwork co-created with Stacey Solomon, the caring formula made with pure sea salts helps to relieve tired and aching muscles in a relaxing bath Soak in Dove Bath Salts made with skin-natural moisturisers to leave your skin soft and smooth Dove Bath Salts’ caring formula is dermatologically tested and cruelty-free accredited by PETA Simply pour Dove Bath Salts into the stream of warm running bath water to begin your Renewing Care routine To continue your Restoring Care routine, why not try Dove Body Lotion for extra care after your bath?

Ingredients

‎Ingredients: Maris Sal, Parfum, Glycerin, Lactic Acid, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Netherlands

Net Contents

900g ℮