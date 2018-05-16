Tesco 2 Baking Sweet Potatoes

Per 250g
- Energy
- 1026kJ
- 242kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.8g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.3g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 29.0g
- 32%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.20g
- 3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 410kJ / 97kcal
Product Description
- Sweet potatoes
- Sweet & Smooth A rich, vibrant potato perfect for Baking At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Our sweet potatoes come from trusted growers across the world. One of our growers, John Barnes and his family have been growing sweet potatoes in North Carolina since 1960. The fertile sandy loams and temperate climate of the coastal plain are ideal for growing a smooth, vibrant potato with a rich, subtle sweetness that's ideal for baking, but can also be mashed or roasted.
Information
Ingredients
Sweet Potato
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Produce of Honduras, USA, South Africa, Brazil
Preparation and Usage
Remove all packaging Wash before use
Oven
For jackets: Fan 180°C / 200°C, Gas mark 6
45-50 mins
Pierce with a fork. Place in a preheated oven and bake for 45-50 minutes or until tender.
Microwave
For jackets:
800W 6.5 mins
900W 6 mins
Pierce with a fork. Dry and wrap the potatoes in a sheet of kitchen paper.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only
Number of uses
2 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
2
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|per 250g
|Energy
|410kJ / 97kcal
|1026kJ / 242kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.8g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|21.3g
|53.3g
|Sugars
|11.6g
|29.0g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|5.8g
|Protein
|1.1g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.08g
|0.20g
|Vitamin A
|655µg
|1638µg
|Vitamin C
|17mg
|43mg
|Potassium
|300mg
|750mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When baked according to instructions.
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.