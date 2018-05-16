We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 2 Baking Sweet Potatoes

Tesco 2 Baking Sweet Potatoes
£ 1.30
£0.65/each

Per 250g

Energy
1026kJ
242kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
29.0g

high

32%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 410kJ / 97kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet potatoes
  Sweet & Smooth A rich, vibrant potato perfect for Baking At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Our sweet potatoes come from trusted growers across the world. One of our growers, John Barnes and his family have been growing sweet potatoes in North Carolina since 1960. The fertile sandy loams and temperate climate of the coastal plain are ideal for growing a smooth, vibrant potato with a rich, subtle sweetness that's ideal for baking, but can also be mashed or roasted.

Information

Ingredients

Sweet Potato

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produce of Honduras, USA, South Africa, Brazil

Preparation and Usage

  Remove all packaging Wash before use

    Oven

    For jackets: Fan 180°C / 200°C, Gas mark 6
    45-50 mins
    Pierce with a fork. Place in a preheated oven and bake for 45-50 minutes or until tender.

    Microwave

    For jackets:
    800W 6.5 mins
    900W 6 mins

    Pierce with a fork. Dry and wrap the potatoes in a sheet of kitchen paper.

    All appliances vary, these are guidelines only

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Return to

    • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
    • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
    • U.K

    Net Contents

    2

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gper 250g
    Energy410kJ / 97kcal1026kJ / 242kcal
    Fat0.3g0.8g
    Saturates0.1g0.3g
    Carbohydrate21.3g53.3g
    Sugars11.6g29.0g
    Fibre2.3g5.8g
    Protein1.1g2.8g
    Salt0.08g0.20g
    Vitamin A655µg1638µg
    Vitamin C17mg43mg
    Potassium300mg750mg
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
    When baked according to instructions.--
