We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Quad Strength Orange Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

3.7(84)Write a review
Tesco Quad Strength Orange Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L
£1.95
£0.13/100ml

One glass (300ml)

Energy
20kJ
5kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 7kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • Extra concentrated no added sugar whole orange drink with sweeteners. Dilute to taste.
  • Bright & zesty
  • MORE CONCENTRATED = FEWER PLASTIC BOTTLES With 40% fruit juice from concentrate Quadruple Strength. 100 Servings. 1 Tablespoon = 300ml Glass No Added Sugar
  • Pack size: 1.5L

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Comminuted Orange from Concentrate (40%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabiliser (Carboxymethylcellulose), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste. Dilute 1 part squash to 19 parts water.

    1 tablespoon (15ml) makes 300ml glass.

    Caution: Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

100 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (300ml)
Energy7kJ / 2kcal20kJ / 5kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.5g
Sugars0.2g0.5g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein<0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.02g0.05g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--
View all Squash

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

84 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Avoid

1 stars

Disgusting flavour. Nothing to do with "saving the environment" and everything to do with making money. The cheapo squash is effectively the old "double strengh", but now charged at twice the price. AVOID.

GREAT JUST AS EXPECTED

4 stars

GREAT JUST AS EXPECTED

Good quality

4 stars

good quality for reasonable price

Tastes like orange is sugar free so good option

3 stars

Use this all time Tasty

Great tasting squash but stains cups

3 stars

Have bought Tesco orange squash for years. Great idea to have a stronger squash so you use less but it has stained all my cups. So not so happy with that.

Great value juice

5 stars

This is a great value product. It is every bit as tasty as more expensive juices. Why pay more?

Great

4 stars

Good quality, nice taste, great price!!

Good value for the money

4 stars

Good value for the money

Really tasty You don't need a lot but it's defin

5 stars

Really tasty You don't need a lot but it's definitely good value for money

Big improvement

5 stars

So much better than before. Great taste. More orange flavour. Good value. We love it

1-10 of 84 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here