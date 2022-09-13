Tesco Quad Strength Orange Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

Avoid
Disgusting flavour. Nothing to do with "saving the environment" and everything to do with making money. The cheapo squash is effectively the old "double strengh", but now charged at twice the price. AVOID.
GREAT JUST AS EXPECTED
Good quality
good quality for reasonable price
Tastes like orange is sugar free so good option
Use this all time Tasty
Great tasting squash but stains cups
Have bought Tesco orange squash for years. Great idea to have a stronger squash so you use less but it has stained all my cups. So not so happy with that.
Great value juice
This is a great value product. It is every bit as tasty as more expensive juices. Why pay more?
Great
Good quality, nice taste, great price!!
Good value for the money
Really tasty You don't need a lot but it's definitely good value for money
Big improvement
So much better than before. Great taste. More orange flavour. Good value. We love it