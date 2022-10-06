We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Milkybar White Chocolate Festive Friends Bag 57G

image 1 of Milkybar White Chocolate Festive Friends Bag 57G
£1.00
£1.76/100g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2300 kJ

Product Description

  • White chocolate with a creamy filling and crispy pieces (2%).
  • Good to remember
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Rainforest Alliance People & Nature - Cocoa, Working with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers and their communities.
  • The MILKYBAR Festive Friends Sharing Bag contains 7 individually wrapped mini white chocolates with a creamy white filling and crispy pieces. The selection in the pack is a random assortment that may include: gingerbread man, igloo, bauble, Christmas tree, stocking, snowman, reindeer, Santa and log cabin. Celebrate your Christmas with MILKYBAR Festive Friends! Milkybar® still maintains strong milk credentials today and its simple, uncomplicated recipe is loved by both kids and adults alike.
  • Did you know? Milkybar® was created in 1937 as a non-vitaminized variant of Nestlé's new pharmaceutical milk product, when the company almost exclusively manufactured milk products. Such sterile milk products were trusted by parents to help their children's development without the bacterial risks of fresh milk. Even though it didn't contain vitamins, Milkybar® was still designed to offer the goodness of milk.
  • Have you seen the Milkybar advent calendar which makes the perfect gift in the run up to Christmas?
  • Contains approximately 7 wrapped pieces
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - CH-042-097
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Sociéte des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • Individually wrapped
  • White chocolate friends with a creamy filling and crispy pieces.
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives are contained in this pack
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 57G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed), Butterfat (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Rice Flour, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Corn Bran, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, *Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa

Allergy Information

  • May contain Tree Nuts.

Storage

Store cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 2 Pieces - 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains approximately 3 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestle Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

57g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 2 pieces% RI**
Energy2300 kJ373 kJ
-551 kcal89 kcal4%
Fat32.0 g5.2 g7%
of which: saturates18.5 g3.0 g15%
Carbohydrate58.7 g9.6 g4%
of which: sugars58.5 g9.6 g11%
Fibre0.1 g0.0 g-
Protein6.4 g1.1 g2%
Salt0.26 g0.4 g<1%
**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Contains approximately 3 servings---
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages---

Safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

7 pieces individually wrapped? "Festive Friends Sh

1 stars

7 pieces individually wrapped? "Festive Friends Sharing Bag contains 7 individually wrapped mini white chocolates" Another company that fails to recognise the drastic need to reduce plastic.

