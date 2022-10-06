Milkybar White Chocolate Festive Friends Bag 57G

7 pieces individually wrapped? "Festive Friends Sh
7 pieces individually wrapped? "Festive Friends Sharing Bag contains 7 individually wrapped mini white chocolates" Another company that fails to recognise the drastic need to reduce plastic.
Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed), Butterfat (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Rice Flour, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Corn Bran, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, *Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa
Store cool and dry.
Contains approximately 3 servings
Pack. Don't Recycle
4 Years
57g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 2 pieces
|% RI**
|Energy
|2300 kJ
|373 kJ
|-
|551 kcal
|89 kcal
|4%
|Fat
|32.0 g
|5.2 g
|7%
|of which: saturates
|18.5 g
|3.0 g
|15%
|Carbohydrate
|58.7 g
|9.6 g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|58.5 g
|9.6 g
|11%
|Fibre
|0.1 g
|0.0 g
|-
|Protein
|6.4 g
|1.1 g
|2%
|Salt
|0.26 g
|0.4 g
|<1%
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 3 servings
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
