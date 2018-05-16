We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jaffa Moon & Stars Watermelon

Jaffa Moon & Stars Watermelon
Typical values per 100g: Energy 141kJ / 33kcal

Product Description

  • Watermelon
  • Jaffa Moon & Stars Melon
  • Melon

Information

Ingredients

Watermelon

Storage

Wash before use. Eat at room temperature for full flavour. Keep fresh refrigerate when cut.

Produce of

Produce of Spain

Number of uses

0 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Each

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 100g
Energy141kJ / 33kcal141kJ / 33kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate7.1g7.1g
Sugars7.1g7.1g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein0.5g0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

