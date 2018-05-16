Vivera Plant Chicken Breast 180G

Product Description
- Pre-cooked plant-based chicken breast made from rehydrated soya and wheat protein.
- You've Got the Power to Do Good
- Congrats! By choosing this product you have just done your body, the planet and animals a big favour! Enthusiastic?? Then let's inspire more people to join the Goodness Movement!
- #GoodnessMovement
- Scan or head to vivera.com for the full recipe and instructions.
- This product contains added iron and vitamin B12.
- Product packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Contains 10% Protein + Vitamin B12 & Iron
- Simply the Breast
- Morelife Lessmeat
- Easy does it! Cook me please
- 100% Plant-Based
- Source of protein, iron and vitamin B12
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 180G
- Source of protein
- Source of iron and vitamin B12
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Soya and Wheat Protein [63%], Sunflower Oil, Pea Protein, Bamboo Fibres, Natural Flavourings, Vinegar, Thickener [Methylcellulose], Wheat Fibres, Salt, Pea Fibres, Citrus Fibres, Water, Wheat Starch, Psyllium, Potato Fibres, Maltodextrin, Vitamins and Minerals [Vitamin B12, Iron]
Allergy Information
- These products are produced in a factory that also handles Milk [Lactose] and Egg. Strict controls are in place to prevent cross-contamination but for severe allergy sufferers we advise that these products are not suitable for customers with an allergy to Milk [Lactose] and Egg., Prepared to a Vegan recipe. Please see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. For use by date see front of pack. Do not exceed use by date. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Suitable for home freezing. Once frozen use within 1 month.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat oil in the pan. Fry at medium heat minimum 5 minutes and turn regularly.
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Vivera B.V.,
- Handelsweg 9,
- 7451 PJ,
- Holten,
- The Netherlands.
Importer address
- Winterbotham Darby,
- Granville House,
- 9 Wells Place,
- RH1 3AS,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Winterbotham Darby,
- Granville House,
- 9 Wells Place,
- RH1 3AS,
- United Kingdom.
- www.vivera.com
- info@vivera.com
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|RI* per 100g
|Energy
|885 kJ / 214 kcal
|11 %
|Fats
|17 g
|24 %
|of which saturates
|1.9 g
|10 %
|Carbohydrates
|1.8 g
|<1 %
|of which sugars
|0.1 g
|<1 %
|Dietary Fibre
|8.6 g
|Protein
|9.7 g
|19 %
|Salt
|0.6 g
|9 %
|Iron
|2.8 mg (20%**)
|Vitamin B12
|0.71 µg (28%**)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** Reference intake of vitamins and minerals
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.