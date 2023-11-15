Dove Renewing Care Peony & Rose Bath Soak Bubble Bath 450ml

Dove Renewing Care Peony & Rse F/bath Soak450ml

Create a moment of self-care and relax your mind and body with Dove Peony & Rose Renewing Care Foaming Bath Soak. Dove has joined forces with Stacey Solomon on this limited edition of our gentle foaming bubble bath. After many years of partnering with Stacey, we wanted to ensure these packs were co-created with her and inspired by her own style. We also used her real signature and even included a personal note from Stacey on the back. Our Dove Peony & Rose Renewing Care Foaming Bath Soak is enriched with skin-natural moisturisers and leaves you with soft and smooth skin. Reach for this foaming bath soak with the delicate floral scent of peony and rose to indulge skin and make cleansing a sensory experience. Upgrade your cleansing routine with the care we’re renowned for. Our Renewing Care Foaming Bath Soak, when added to running water as part of your bath therapy routine, produces rich bubbles and has a caring formula that leaves you with soft and smooth skin. As the floral peony and rose scent revives the senses, 100% gentle plant-based cleansers wash your skin, while the foaming bubbles help you unwind. Our moisturising bath soak is certified cruelty-free by PETA.

Dove Peony & Rose Renewing Care Foaming Bath Soak cleanses and revives to indulge your skin and senses This gentle bubble bath features a delicate, floral scent of peony and rose and limited edition artwork co-created with Stacey Solomon Infused with skin-natural moisturisers, our foaming bath soak produces rich bubbles for soft, smooth skin The caring, skin-neutral formula of this indulgent bath foam is dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types Our moisturising bath soak contains 100% gentle plant-based cleansers and is certified cruelty-free by PETA Cleanse your mind and body and create a moment of self-care as you indulge your skin and senses in bath therapy

Pack size: 450ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Coco-Glucoside, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Parfum, Glyceryl Oleate, Sodium Benzoate, Xanthan Gum, Kaolin, Cichorium Intybus Root Extract, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Sodium gluconate, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Chloride, PPG-9, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140

Produce of

Greece

Net Contents

450 ℮

Preparation and Usage