Monday Haircare Moisture Shampoo 350Ml
MONDAY Haircare's Moisture Shampoo is ideal for dry and/or stressed hair, utilising a gentle cleansing system to nourish and add moisture as it cleans.With a focus on natural ingredients, this shampoo contains Coconut Oil to nourish and help prevent protein loss; Hydrolyzed Rice Protein to add strength and hold moisture; Vitamin E to support a healthy scalp and hair growth; and Shea Butter for softness and shine.MONDAY's products are dermatologically tested, 0% SLS, and don't contain parabens. In addition, our range is certified by PETA as not being tested on animals. Our bottles are also 100% recyclable (including the pump) which means they won't end up in landfill when you're done with them.For best results pair Moisture Shampoo with Moisture Conditioner in your daily routine. Or try one of our other targeted ranges: Smooth, Volume or 7. It's salon-quality in your shower.Give It Some LoveHair in need of a pick-me-up?Meet your hair's most supportive friend - the kind that always forgives and forgets.Won't Break Your Heart(Yeah, we've thought of it all).
0% SLSMade with Rice ProteinPETA CertifiedDermatologically Tested
Pack size: 350ML
Ingredients
Aqua/ Water/ Eau, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Acrylates Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Cocamide MIPA, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum (Fragrance), Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Polyquaternium-10, Coco-Glucoside, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Glyceryl Oleate, Citric Acid, Polyquaternium-7, Benzyl Alcohol, Polyquaternium-11, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Ethylhexylglycerin, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Hydrolyzed Rice Protein, Hexyl Cinnamal, Tocopheryl Acetate, Linalool, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Acetate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Tocopherol
Produce of
Designed and developed in New Zealand. Made in China
Net Contents
350ml ℮
Preparation and Usage
Directions for use: apply to wet hair, gently lather and rinse.