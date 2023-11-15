Monday Haircare Moisture Shampoo 350Ml

MONDAY Haircare's Moisture Shampoo is ideal for dry and/or stressed hair, utilising a gentle cleansing system to nourish and add moisture as it cleans.

With a focus on natural ingredients, this shampoo contains Coconut Oil to nourish and help prevent protein loss; Hydrolyzed Rice Protein to add strength and hold moisture; Vitamin E to support a healthy scalp and hair growth; and Shea Butter for softness and shine.

MONDAY's products are dermatologically tested, 0% SLS, and don't contain parabens. In addition, our range is certified by PETA as not being tested on animals. Our bottles are also 100% recyclable (including the pump) which means they won't end up in landfill when you're done with them.

For best results pair Moisture Shampoo with Moisture Conditioner in your daily routine. Or try one of our other targeted ranges: Smooth, Volume or 7. It's salon-quality in your shower.

Give It Some Love

Hair in need of a pick-me-up?

Meet your hair's most supportive friend - the kind that always forgives and forgets.

Won't Break Your Heart

(Yeah, we've thought of it all).