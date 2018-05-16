Piccolo Cooking Beef Bolognese Pasta Sauce 120G

Okay but not great
Very sweet and hardly any sauce would be fine amount for 1 person but not 2. Ate it but wouldn't buy it again
Tomato Passata* 41%, Carrots* 21%, Water, Beef* 10%, Sweet Potatoes* 5%, Onions* 4%, <strong>Celery</strong>* 3%, Extra Virgin Olive Oil* 2%, Thyme* 0.1%, Garlic Powder* <0.1%, Oregano* <0.1%, Parsley* <0.1%, *Organic
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.
Film. Don't Recycle Lid. Recycle Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
6 Months
120g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|276/66
|Fat (g)
|3.2
|of which saturates (g)
|0.7
|Carbohydrate (g)
|4.9
|of which sugars (g)*
|3.8
|Fibre (g)
|1.4
|Protein (g)
|3.7
|Salt (g)*
|0.076
|*Only naturally occurring sugars and salt
|-
Warning: The plastic film could be a potential choking hazard. If the pot looks damaged or inflated do not feed and return the pot to the address above.
